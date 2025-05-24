Princess Charlene's waist-cinching 'emerald' Grand Prix dress is summer perfection

Princess Charlene's outfits to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix are always outstanding – but in the first few days of this year's event alone, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco has turned out some of her best looks.

When meeting with children supported by the Monaco Liver Disorder association on Friday, the Princess of Monaco wore the most incredible outfit.

The former Olympic swimmer wore a 'Drareen' shirt dress from Sara Roka, which tied at the waist, in the 'indigo and emerald' colour, a piece that she hasn't been pictured in before.

Going for a more minimal beauty styling, Princess Charlene looked understated and elegant, regal in stature and appearance without a striking look.

Princess Charlene's outfit from the reception

On Thursday evening, the glamorous Monaco royal made an appearance alongside her husband, as the two hosted a lavish reception in honour of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix's opening.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert hosted the incredibly elegant evening in the Cour d'Honneur of the Prince's Palace of Monaco.

The 47-year-old was as stylishly dressed as ever, wearing a stunning, waist-cinching black ensemble from Giorgio Armani, that was embellished with crystals from head-to-toe, and showed off her physique.

She had her signature blonde hair swept into waves, and an understated makeup look that gave her a radiant glow.

Princess Charlene's recent look from the Pope's inauguration

As one of the only European royal women with the privilège du blanc, alongside Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Charlene was one of the few people attending the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV last week who could wear white.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene looked magnificent in a white dress from Ellie Saab

Hence, she brought out a breathtaking all-white ensemble that is easily one of her most elegant looks to date.

The centrepiece of Princess Charlene's outfit was undeniably her dress from Ellie Saab, a stunning midi dress, which featured button-like and striped patterning on the top half and more abstract patterning towards the hem.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene is one of the only royal women permitted to wear white before the Pope

Subtle enough for the occasion, yet unique enough to turn heads, the dress was a perfect choice for the stylish Monaco royal.

To accessorise, she opted for a white Akris clutch, a pair of white heeled pumps and a beautiful translucent patterned mantilla.