Princess Charlene looked straight off the catwalk at the Monaco Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco is undeniably one of the most stylish European royals, and she always turns out an incredible outfit when she appears at the F1 Grand Prix.

During her first appearance at the Grand Prix as the Princess of Monaco, back in 2012, the then-new wife of Prince Albert stepped out in one of her most iconic looks to date.

The former Olympic swimmer appeared in a figure-hugging black and white striped dress that featured turquoise racing cars along the stripes down the left-hand side.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene looked magnificent in a custom dress paying homage to the event

According to eagle-eyed royal fashion expert, @royalcouturier, on Instagram, the look was designed by Akris, who was inspired by the 1966 film, Grand Prix: he used various still images from the movie on the dress.

Though the dress' physique-accentuating silhouette and most of its design is simple, the finishing touches truly make it a magnificently unique piece.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene's appearance in 2012 was her first time at the Grand Prix as the Princess of Monaco

To accessorise, Princess Charlene brought out her Walter Steiger pumps with bowed heels, and went for an understated beauty look, with a light strawberry lipstick to bring out her complexion.

Princess Charlene's 2025 Grand Prix outfits

The Princess of Monaco appeared with her husband at a lavish reception held in honour of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert hosted the soirée in the Cour d'Honneur of the Prince's Palace of Monaco, ahead of the event, which is one of the most significant events on the Formula 1 calendar.

In a waist-cinching black Giorgio Armani ensemble embellished with crystals from head-to-toe, Princess Charlene looked wonderfully elegant.

Beauty-wise, she kept it simple and her striking features shone: her blonde hair was swept to the side in gorgeous waves and her understated makeup gave her a subtle glow.

See a series of Princess Charlene's best Grand Prix looks below…

© Getty Images The Olympic swimmer was a vision at the Gala Dinner at last year's grand prix. She wore a bright red dress, with a glamorous silver-leaf design along her décolletage.

© WireImage Princess Charlene's bright red dress for the street circuit of the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017, with subtle squared patterning, was a fabulous look, completed by lipstick that matched and brought out its colour even more.

© WireImage The Princess of Monaco's look at the Gala Dinner for the 2023 Grand Prix was just spectacular, from the flowy black-and-white dress to the short brunette cut that defined her style in that era.

© Getty Images In a daring pre-royal ensemble, the then-girlfriend of Prince Albert of Monaco, Charlene Wittstock, opted for a silhouette-skimming bright pink dress, and a classic Old Hollywood hairstyle, with her curled tresses draping elegantly beside her face.