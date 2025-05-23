Princess Charlene looked straight off the catwalk at the Monaco Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco is undeniably one of the most stylish European royals, and she always turns out an incredible outfit when she appears at the F1 Grand Prix.
During her first appearance at the Grand Prix as the Princess of Monaco, back in 2012, the then-new wife of Prince Albert stepped out in one of her most iconic looks to date.
The former Olympic swimmer appeared in a figure-hugging black and white striped dress that featured turquoise racing cars along the stripes down the left-hand side.
According to eagle-eyed royal fashion expert, @royalcouturier, on Instagram, the look was designed by Akris, who was inspired by the 1966 film, Grand Prix: he used various still images from the movie on the dress.
Though the dress' physique-accentuating silhouette and most of its design is simple, the finishing touches truly make it a magnificently unique piece.
To accessorise, Princess Charlene brought out her Walter Steiger pumps with bowed heels, and went for an understated beauty look, with a light strawberry lipstick to bring out her complexion.
Princess Charlene's 2025 Grand Prix outfits
The Princess of Monaco appeared with her husband at a lavish reception held in honour of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix.
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert hosted the soirée in the Cour d'Honneur of the Prince's Palace of Monaco, ahead of the event, which is one of the most significant events on the Formula 1 calendar.
In a waist-cinching black Giorgio Armani ensemble embellished with crystals from head-to-toe, Princess Charlene looked wonderfully elegant.
Beauty-wise, she kept it simple and her striking features shone: her blonde hair was swept to the side in gorgeous waves and her understated makeup gave her a subtle glow.
See a series of Princess Charlene's best Grand Prix looks below…