Duchess Sophie's 'secret' Louis Vuitton bag is the ultimate Y2K style moment

The Duchess of Edinburgh always looks so stylish and has become a fashion icon to so many over the years.

We've loved watching the wife of Prince Edward's outfit choices evolve over time; it's interesting to see how her style has developed. We were checking out the fashion archives and noticed this fabulous maternity look the blonde royal wore to Ascot in 2007.

At the time, the Kent-born Duchess was pregnant with her second child, James, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie dressed her bump in a fabulous way, sporting a rustic, embossed dress. She added a smart trench coat and even braved high heels.

© Getty Images Sophie carried a Louis Vuitton bag in 2007

But we positively swooned over her bag, which was by Louis Vuitton. The royal opted for one of the brand's top-handled bags, featuring the elusive monochrome print the label is synonymous with. This was quite a daring choice for a royal, as the unofficial royal style guide encourages the family not to wear anything with too much of a visible logo. We love the fact that Sophie carried it anyway!

Many would suggest this bag has a distinctive 'Y2K' vibe about it. In case you weren't aware, the Y2K is a term that is associated with the revival of 90s and 00s fashion, which is often distinctively bold. We're talking zany colours, bright fabrics, and of course, logos.

Royals wearing Louis Vuitton

The royal family has worn the fabulous French brand many times, although not many items featuring the iconic print.

© Getty Images The Monaco royals in Paris ahead of the Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2024

Last year, Princess Charlene of Monaco donned a bespoke jumpsuit at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. The blonde royal posed alongside her husband, Prince Albert, in front of the Eiffel Tower. Alongside her custom jumpsuit, the princess also sported a Louis Vuitton 'Capucines' handbag in silver alligator leather, worth around £30,000.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lou Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York carrying Louis Vuitton bags in 2017

Princess Beatrice also loves a bit of LV! In 2017, the daughter of Prince Andrew teamed up with her little sister Princess Eugenie to attend a Louis Vuitton event at the company's Mayfair store in central London.

The two royals looked gorgeous as they posed for a sea of photographers at the high-profile fashion event in super-stylish, eye-catching floral dresses, and of course, striking leather Louis Vuitton handbags. Beatrice chose cobalt blue, while Eugenie showcased a classic black design.