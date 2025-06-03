Princess Charlene steals the show in super sculpted cocktail dress

Princess Charlene was the picture of elegance on Monday as she joined her husband, Prince Albert, to unveil two portraits in the Salle des Marriages at the town hall in Monaco.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque princess, 47, was seen wearing a black mid-length cocktail dress printed with white flowers. The garment also featured a crew neckline and capped sleeves.

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier It was paired with killer black stilettos and simple stud earrings. Charlene's blonde hair, which she has been growing out in recent months, was styled neatly into a classic updo with strands pulled out to frame her face.



© Éric Mathon / Palais princier The artwork on display depicted Princess Charlene and her late mother-in-law Grace Kelly, to complement the series of royal portraits already exhibited featuring Prince Charles III, Prince Albert I, Prince Louis II, Prince Rainier III, and Prince Albert II.





© Éric Mathon / Palais princier While the portrait of Princess Charlene faces that of her husband, Prince Albert, the portrait of Princess Grace is arranged opposite that of Prince Rainier III to represent the Monégasque unions.



© Getty Images Charlene's fashion statements The princess' floral dress was a rather subdued look when compared to her recent ensembles. To attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, the mother of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both 10, rocked a red look in a Louis Vuitton blouse and coordinating cigarette pants, as well as a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels in the same crimson hue.

© WireImage A bright red lipstick also packed a punch, as well as her razor-sharp winged liner.



© WireImage Meanwhile, the gala dinner for the F1 Grand Prix allowed Charlene to pull the best white gown from her wardrobe. The full-length number featured a dramatic silver belt and asymmetrical neckline. The drama of the look was elevated with her high-scale updo.

© Getty Images The Hollywood-worthy look greatly contrasted the plain white jumpsuit and silver accessories worn in a photo announcing the impending state visit of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron. The photo was captured last summer during a reception for foreign leaders prior to the Olympics Opening Ceremony at Elysée Palace.

© Getty Images During her time as a royal, Princess Charlene has learned which sartorial styles suit her best. "As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best," she told Tatler in 2010 ahead of her 2011 royal wedding.



