Princess Rajwa's hidden message in waist-defining Victoria Beckham outfit

Thursday was a day of celebration for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, who watched Jordan defeat Oman 3-0 in the AFC World Cup Qualifiers in Muscat and secure their debut in the World Cup in 2026.

Rajwa was spotted cheering on from the stands alongside her sister-in-law Princess Iman, whom her daughter is named after. Baby Iman did not join her parents in the stalls, but Rajwa ensured she sent a special message to her little girl with her choice of outfit.

Sentimental outfit

Showing her support, she wore a Jordan football jersey tucked into her cinched Victoria Beckham trousers in 'Sandstorm' in photos posted by fan account @theprincessesroyals. The doting mother completed her elegant look with her long brunette hair secured into an updo, showing off her delicate jewellery from Bil Arabiya, known for their Arabic calligraphy.

As well as recycling the necklace customised with Princess Iman’s name, which she had previously worn to a royal engagement in Bahrain when Iman was seven months old, Rajwa added another sweet gesture to her daughter in the form of the 'Abjad Hawaz' single earring featuring the letter 'I'.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Iman wore a personalised necklace in Bahrain

The 18kt gold pave diamond earring comes in white, yellow or rose gold and costs around £330.

Iman's football passion

Before the match kicked off, Crown Prince Hussein revealed their ten-month-old is an avid football fan. The Jordanian heir uploaded a sweet video of himself sitting on the floor and holding Princess Iman in his lap.

Dressed in the national football kit, Iman smiled and clapped in excitement as Hussein laughed. He captioned the adorable clip: "Iman is ready for today's match and morale is high. Good luck to the brave men."

© Royal Hashemite Court The royal couple recently marked two years of marriage

Hussein and Rajwa's appearance at the football comes just days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 1 June.

To mark the occasion, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan shared a new portrait of Rajwa in a chocolate brown silk maxi dress by Petar Petrov, cuddling up to her husband, who donned a navy suit as they posed in an immaculate garden.