Makeup-free Princess Rajwa meets new royal baby in most casual £126 outfit to date

Princess Rajwa of Jordan, 30, has embraced a low-maintenance appearance as she spends time with her new baby Princess Iman and her royal in-laws.

In new photos of her little girl Iman meeting her cousin Amina, Rajwa's sister-in-law Princess Iman's first child with Jameel Thermiotis, the royal kept it casual with a fresh-faced no-makeup beauty look and her brunette hair left in a straight style – a departure from the bouncy blowdry that left fans comparing her to the Princess of Wales.

© Instagram Princess Rajwa kept it casual to meet her new niece

Prince Hussein's wife opted for a casual black T-shirt layered underneath a cream cardigan by Varley. The 'Farina' ribbed knit has a zip up the front and a large collar, and its £126 price tag means it's already sold out online.

Rajwa's daughter looked cute in denim jeans with elasticated cuffs, a white blouse and trainers as she cuddled up to her uncle Jameel, while Hussein matched his wife in an all-black outfit as he cradled his new niece.

© Instagram Princess Iman met her cousin Amina

Next to a carousel of family photos on Instagram, Al Hussein wrote: "Welcome to the family, Amina! May you be a source of joy for your parents and a loving sister and lifelong companion to my daughter."

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan's first grandchild Princess Iman - named after Hussein's sister - was born in August 2024.

© Shutterstock Crown Prince Prince Hussein of Jordan and his wife Princess Rajwa welcomed their daughter in August 2024

The news was shared by the Royal Hashemite Court's social media pages alongside the caption: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."

The new royal mother looked glowing as she left the hospital with her newborn and husband in a patterned white dress five days later.

Abdullah II and Rania were among the first to meet little Iman. Doting grandmother Rania later expressed her excitement about the prospect of welcoming another grandchild when her daughter announced her pregnancy in 2024.

© Queen Rania Queen Rania is a doting grandmother

Queen Rania shared a beachside photo of Princess Iman, who had a blossoming baby bump, and her husband Jameel at sunset. She wrote: "Both are dear to my heart, but the coming one is more precious ..... May God end well. Two is a couple, three is a blessing."

