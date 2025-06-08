Princess Charlene is a scarlet siren in gorgeous form-fitting gown

Prince Albert II of Monaco's wife Princess Charlene was a total vision in red for a special event at the Prince's Palace on Saturday evening.

The royals held a dinner for France's President, Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte ahead of the UN Ocean Conference, but it was one red dress that stole the show…

The 47-year-old was pictured with her husband ahead of the president's arrival, waiting for him on the red carpet.

The royal stepped out in a figure-skimming red dress with simplistic crew neck, no sleeves and a beautiful full skirt. The royal looked utterly stunning!

© AFP via Getty Images Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene wait for their guests at the Prince's Palace before a state dinner with France's President

Charlene's hair was styled in vintage waves, and she paired her dress with glamorous statement earrings.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco teamed her red dress with statement jewels

Alongside Charlene, her husband wore a smart black tuxedo, looking perfectly polished for the important occasion.

In one moment, the husband-and-wife duo were seen cheers-ing with champagne at the table.

© AFP via Getty Images The couple clinked glasses at the reception

Perhaps the royal knows red is her colour as last month when visiting the Grand Prix she stepped out head to toe in the striking hue. Princess Charlene opted for a red blouse from Louis Vuitton, a pair of bright red high-rise tapered trousers, and red suede heels from Manolo Blahnik. She showed us exactly how mono-colour dressing should be done.

A royal welcome

© Getty Images Charlene and her childern pictured with Brigitte Macron

When the president first arrived in town, it was Albert and Charlene's children who stole the show.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were pictured greeting the VIP guests – and it was adorable.

Gabriella, could be seen clutching a small bouquet of bright flowers, which she presented to Brigitte upon her arrival.

After the official photos were taken, Brigitte was seen thanking Gabriella for the flowers and putting her arm around the young royal.

Albert greets Prince William

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William and Prince Albert II of Monaco pose for a photograph at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF)

On Sunday, Prince Albert attended the Blue Economy and Finance Forum where he was pictured alongside Prince William before the British royal made a special speech, even attempting some in French!

The royal decided to address the room in French for the beginning and end of his speech, which translated to: Hello. It's a pleasure to be with you today to discuss an important topic that is close to my heart." and then: "Thank you again for having me here today. Now it's time to take action. Have a great afternoon. Thank you."