Prince William and Duchess Sophie's growing royal bond on display during rare team-up

Prince William, 42, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, stepped out together in Cornwall for a joint engagement at the Royal Cornwall Show.

It marked a rare moment of public collaboration between the two working royals.

William and Sophie were seen sampling local chutneys and sipping shots of gin in the food and farming tent. The Prince joked: "We've come from the chutneys straight into booze. I can see what today's going to be like."

William teases Sophie during gin tasting

© Getty Images Prince William and Duchess Sophie work so well together

After Sophie went in for another sip, William quipped: "You're not allowed to finish it. You've got to watch her."

Sophie replied: "He's learnt from the best."

William added: "I've been caught out with whisky a few too many times. I think I can do that and then oh no I couldn't."

The Duke of Cornwall embraces the local spirit

© Getty Images The pair sampled cider

At the cider stand, William lit up at the selection from Healeys Cyder Farm. He said: "Look at the Rattler selection, ah definitely I'm happy about that."

He turned down the zero per cent option and said: "Oh no, no, no. I need original. Someone bring out the big guns."

Sophie gets stuck in with the livestock

© Getty Images The Duchess presented the Best Team of Five Beef Animals of a Breed award

After the food tent, the pair split up for separate engagements. Sophie met with Girl Guides, visited the LEAF stand, and handed out a trophy to the Beef Team of Five Supreme.

She also visited the livestock area, greeting pigs and cows and joking: "Wakey wakey" to a sleeping pig. When she spotted a dog in a nearby pen, she told it: "You're not a pig. I don't care what they say, you're not a pig."

Shared roles at the Royal Cornwall Show

© Getty Images William and Sophie tried local Gin as they attended the Royal Cornwall Show

William is a patron of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, the charity behind the three-day event.

Sophie is its vice president and also patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations. They both arrived at the event to loud cheers from the public.

William and Sophie have made joint appearances before. In 2023, they attended the Rhino Man documentary screening at Battersea Power Station.