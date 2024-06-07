Duchess Sophie's flippy skirt and cropped jacket will make you head turn fast

On Thursday, the beautiful Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the UK National Service of Remembrance for veterans, their families and descendants hosted by the Royal British Legion at The National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

© Getty Sophie looked stunning in her latest outfit, which included a floral print dress that looked as if it were a skirt

Looking as stunning as always for this special occasion, the mother-of-two donned an outfit which was not only respectful, but extremely chic, too.

© Getty Sophie teamed her Prada jacket with gold statement earrings by Giulia Barela

The blonde royal teamed one of her favourite cropped jackets from Prada, with a dazzling green dress that was adorned with a striking floral print, from royally-loved brand Suzannah London. Because of the jacket, many onlookers thought the style was a skirt. We loved the flippy hem, perfect for twirling! Accessorising to perfection, Sophie added a new pair of Jimmy Choo heels that were also white with contrasting black details. She also wore a really extra, eye-catching pair of gold drop earrings from Giulia Barela. What an elite look!

WATCH: Duchess Sophie has a Marilyn Monroe moment

The 59-year-old has worn some incredible looks of late. Last month, the Duchess was seen on the final day of the General Assembly at New College in Edinburgh, wearing one of her favourite designer dresses she has stepped out in many times. From the luxurious Italian brand Etro, the tiered frock was made from a black fabric covered in brightly-coloured ditsy flowers. The ankle-grazing number featured a collared neckline and a tapered waistline for an extra feminine touch.

© Church of Scotland Duchess Sophie was stunning in florals

She wore the same, waist-cinching frock when she visited Ukraine in April.

Switching up her accessories to make the style look different, she teamed it with a longline navy coat from Chloe, the 'Rosalia 65 Ballet Pink Patent Pointed Pumps with Pearl Detail' from Jimmy Choo and the 'East/West Mini Leather Crossbody Bag in Seagrass' from Strathberry. Top marks!

© Getty Images Sophie wore the same dress in Ukraine

How we'd love to have a peek into her royal wardrobe! It seems like it would be a total treasure trove.