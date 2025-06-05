Duchess Sophie could be a ballerina in silk dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the picture of elegance as she stepped out to attend an important event at the Imperial War Museum in London.

Viewing the Unsilenced: Sexual Violence in Conflict exhibit, Sophie, 60, chose a powder pink dress with a balletic quality.

© Getty The 'Andy Silk Maxi Dress' by Gabriela Hearst (£1,548) featured a tie-belt waist, three-quarter-length sleeves and a collared neckline. The floaty skirt added to the feminine feel of the look.

© Getty The classic floaty number was paired with Sophie's go-to designer heels – the 'Rosalia 65mm Patent Leather Pumps' by Jimmy Choo and a snakeskin nude clutch by Sophie Habsburg. Elevating her look was a set of simple jewels. The wife of Prince Edward paired Monica Vinader's 'Siren Small Stacking Ring' (£70) with the brand's 'Siren Stacking Ring' and slipped the 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet in 18ct Yellow Gold with Diamonds' by Asprey onto her wrist.

© Getty Images Sophie's pretty in pink looks The duchess has worn a pretty pink look on a number of public engagements, always ensuring her look complements her complexion and sandy blonde hair. Most recently, she added a pale pink trench coat over a floral blouse and burgundy trousers during her and Edward's visit to the Isle of Jura.

© Getty She also donned a pink and cream gingham look to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Buckingham Palace. The royal re-wore the double-breasted coat dress by Suzannah London, teaming it with nude court shoes and a pink bouclé headband. She previously wore the look during Trooping the Colour in 2022.

© Getty Meanwhile, in 2023, Sophie incorporated print into an all-pink look. While attending a service to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS at Westminster Abbey, the royal donned a floral dress with a V-shaped neckline and elasticated waist.



© Getty Sophie is beautiful in blue Cornflower blue is also been a colour favoured by Sophie this season. Earlier this week, she attended an afternoon tea honouring women of distinction at the Castle Hotel in Windsor wearing a blue broderie dress by Aspiga. The fluted sleeve number was accessorised with open-toe Penelope Chilvers wedges, her first open-toe shoes of 2025, and a raffia bucket bag.

© Getty Once again, she wore her hair down, having been styled in a bouncy blow-dry.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

LISTEN: Why Duchess Sophie could be the next Princess Alexandra