Peter Phillips' new girlfriend Harriet Sperling is a real-life Disney princess in pink bows

Peter Phillips' new partner, Harriet Sperling, is fitting in well with the royal family, joining the clan for a third public outing.

Friday saw the 44-year-old join her love at Royal Ascot, wearing a dress fit for a princess for the occasion. Harriet donned a picture-perfect pink dress, complete with pretty bow detailing, reminiscent of the pretty pink dress Cinderella plans to wear to the ball in Disney's animated adaptation of the classic tale.

Harriet's dress featured three dainty bows, and she added a powder pin fascinator to complete the look, with gold dangling earrings to add a little sparkle.

© James Whatling Harriet looked pretty in pink

The 44-year-old could be seen sipping Champagne in the royal box, laughing with friends and kissing her Prince Charming, Peter Phillips, as well as chatting to King Charles and Queen Camilla, proving she is quite the hit with the royal family.

© James Whatling King Charles and Harriet Sperling were twinning in pink

We wonder if King Charles and Harriet were discussing the fact that they'd coordinated outfits, with both of them in pretty pink hues.

Equestrian interests

This is the second time Harriet, who works as an NHS nurse, has spent time with Peter's aunt, Queen Camilla, after joining her at the Badminton Horse Trials where they were also chatting amicably.

© Getty Harriet, far right, at Badminton

Harriet certainly seems to have a keen interest in equestrian sports, because as well as her days out with the royals at Ascot and Badminton, she also joined Peter and his daughters, Isla, 12, and Savannah, 13, for a day at the polo.

Peter and Harriet were equally amorous at the polo, gazing starry-eyed at one another and sharing kisses throughout the day.

© James Whatling Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips kiss at Royal Ascot

For her day at the polo, Harriet opted to wear a bold blue dress, paired with espadrille shoes – a favourite among royal ladies including the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle.

Who is Harriet Sperling?

Harriet is a writer, an NHS nurse and a mother to one daughter. She penned a story for Woman Alive magazine about her experience of raising her daughter alone.

© James Whatling Peter and Harriet are getting along famously

It's rumoured that Harriet and Peter met at a sports event that their respective children were attending after it was confirmed in April that Peter had parted ways with his girlfriend of four years, Lindsay Steven.