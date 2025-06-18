Meghan Markle's 'Glastonbury' outfit just gave Kate Moss a run for her money

Meghan Markle has just released a new picture of herself on her 'As Ever' Instagram, telling fans about her new 'seasonal drop' of products, which will soon be available to buy.

In the snap, Meghan wore an unusual outfit, a pair of Wellington boots with what appeared to be black shorts. The wife of Prince Harry added one of her favourite fashion items, a white shirt, and carried a raffia tote bag as she took a stroll through her garden.

The edgy, fashion-forward outfit was a lot different from her regular look - we've never really seen the royal wear wellies and shorts before.

Meghan looked incredible in her shorts and Wellingtons combo

The 43-year-old captioned the snap: "How sweet it is to be loved by you.

We love hearing all of your excitement for this week’s seasonal drop! Three more sleeps…"

This look is associated with Glastonbury, and a similar getup was worn by the mighty Kate Moss back in 2005.



The supermodel started a 20-year strong trend when she was iconically seen sashing through the mud at the festival. Her micro shorts and Hunter wellies combo has gone down in history as one of the 90s' best-loved outfits.





Although Meghan was gardening at the time the picture was taken, she looked as stunning as ever (see what we did there) with her raven hair swept back and immaculate skin.

Meghan's brand Meghan's branded products are hugely popular with shoppers. Back in April when the items were launched, everything sold out less than an hour after the site went live.



The former Suits star has sold jams, honeys and sprinkles in the shape of flowers, as well as cookie and crepe mixes and herbal teas.

When the royal introduced her brand earlier this year, she shared on social media: "As Ever, essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with the Tig, you know, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening.


