Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's 'Glastonbury' outfit just gave Kate Moss a run for her money
Subscribe
Meghan Markle's 'Glastonbury' outfit just gave Kate Moss a run for her money
Meghan Markle attends an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England. © Getty Images

Meghan Markle's 'Glastonbury' outfit just gave Kate Moss a run for her money

Prince Harry's wife looked incredible in her latest Instagram post

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Meghan Markle has just released a new picture of herself on her 'As Ever' Instagram, telling fans about her new 'seasonal drop' of products, which will soon be available to buy.

In the snap, Meghan wore an unusual outfit, a pair of Wellington boots with what appeared to be black shorts. The wife of Prince Harry added one of her favourite fashion items, a white shirt, and carried a raffia tote bag as she took a stroll through her garden.

The edgy, fashion-forward outfit was a lot different from her regular look - we've never really seen the royal wear wellies and shorts before.

Meghan Markle looked incredible in her shorts and wellingtons combo
Meghan looked incredible in her shorts and Wellingtons combo

The 43-year-old captioned the snap: "How sweet it is to be loved by you. 

LISTEN: Have Prince William and Harry secretly bid on Princess Diana’s clothes? Exclusive

We love hearing all of your excitement for this week’s seasonal drop! Three more sleeps…"

Supermodel Kate Moss seen at the first day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2005 in Somerset, England. The festival runs until June 26. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)© MJ Kim

This look is associated with Glastonbury, and a similar getup was worn by the mighty Kate Moss back in 2005.

Kate Moss and Pete Doherty walk backstage on the second day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2005 in Somerset, England. Pete Doherty was at the festival to perform with his band Babyshambles. The festival runs until June 26. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) © Matt Cardy

The supermodel started a 20-year strong trend when she was iconically seen sashing through the mud at the festival. Her micro shorts and Hunter wellies combo has gone down in history as one of the 90s' best-loved outfits.


Meghan Markle with pitchfork

Although Meghan was gardening at the time the picture was taken, she looked as stunning as ever (see what we did there) with her raven hair swept back and immaculate skin.

meghan markle announcement instagram pancakes© Instagram

Meghan's brand

Meghan's branded products are hugely popular with shoppers. Back in April when the items were launched, everything sold out less than an hour after the site went live.

lawn with two palm trees and as ever logo on top

The former Suits star has sold jams, honeys and sprinkles in the shape of flowers, as well as cookie and crepe mixes and herbal teas.

Meghan Markle's hands over plans for her As Ever website and brand© Instagram / @meghan

When the royal introduced her brand earlier this year, she shared on social media: "As Ever, essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with the Tig, you know, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening.

Meghan Markle's As Ever logo © As Ever

"This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More