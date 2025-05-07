I wore Meghan Markle's cheapest clothes - and felt like a million dollars

Meghan Markle has an incredible wardrobe. The LA-born former Suits actress has always enjoyed fashion, and her laid-back but chic wardrobe, littered with timeless pieces, is more relatable than you think.

The Duchess of Sussex enjoys crisp white shirts, tailored separates, a colour palette of fresh neutral tones, and pretty gold jewellery. That being said, she does have famously expensive taste, loving bespoke pieces from Max Mara, Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta, to name a few.

When it comes to bargain fashion buys, Meghan doesn't tend to go there. Beauty items - yes. The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet famously loves Weleda 'Skin Food' and Maybelline mascara (both under £10 FYI), but when it comes to her outfits, she does tend to invest her capital more.

© Getty Images Meghan is known for her incredible designer wardrobe

As a fashion editor, I'm privy to where celebrities buy their clothes, and since Meghan returned to Instagram, we've seen off-camera snippets of her life, and that includes her clothing choices, and there are some surprising bargains to be had.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Granted, they were quite difficult to find - but I did notice a few, and I have to say, they were expertly selected by the royal, and still look super expensive.

GAP jumper

Last month, the 42-year-old shared a video of herself making a pudding named after her daughter, Lilibet, sporting a lovely cream cable knit jumper from GAP, which she teamed with matching trousers.

© Instagram @meghan Meghan wore a bargain Gap 2-piece knit set earlier this year

The style has since sold out, but I tried a similar version from the brand, featuring the same stitch running through it, but it had a deep-V neckline.

I wore the same white GAP jumper Meghan wore

I teamed it with a pair of linen trousers, and I really enjoyed the look. The jumper was Ralph-Lauren-esque, ultra soft and gave me a preppy finish. I'm not sure how MM wears it in the kitchen, though; I would spill everything on it! However, this look is the perfect casual yet put-together vibe.

Missoma jewellery

Meghan has been a fan of Missoma for many years - the stunning brand often featured on her blog The Tig, and she always sported their gems when on royal appointments, from rings to bracelets.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex sporting Missoma's Rainbow Moonstone Beaded Leaf Bracelet during a visit to the University of Chichester in 2018

Meghan's exact pieces aren't available now as they are past-season buys, but I tried two items in their current collection, including the "Harris Read In Good Hands Pearl Bracelet."

Meghan is a huge fan of Missoma jewellery

Although costing over £100 and absolutely not 'cheap', they are affordable and truly look very expensive, especially stacked together. The craftsmanship was excellent - expertly made, and I would classify them as keepsakes.

Crocs

I have to be honest, I have never worn Crocs in my life, and my jaw hit the floor when I heard that Meghan had donned a pair to do the gardening in her hit Netflix show.

© Netflix Meghan wore affordable Crocs to tend to her chickens in her new Netflix series

The raven-haired star wore the 'Dylan' crocs to organise her chicken coop, teamed with stonewash jeans and a lovely relaxed shirt.

I wore a Marks & Spencer striped shirt, F&F Jeans with Meghan Markle's Crocs

I was sceptical of this ensemble at first, but these Crocs are not like their iconic counterpart - they have a 70s's boho look about them and I love the terracotta colour. There's also no holes to affix charms, either.

Meghan wore the 'Dylan' Crocs

They slip on and off easily and elevate any casual look you may have going on.

Meghan's Crocs were so comfortable

I teamed them with F&F jeans and this lovely shirt by M&S. I felt instantly well-put together, and I have to say, very Meghan.

Lavender Hill T-shirt

Back in 2019, Prince Harry's wife made a surprise appearance at the WE Day at Wembley Arena with her husband, and we loved her casual yet totally smart attire - chic black trousers, black high-heeled stilettos by Manolo Blahnik and a blazer. She also donned a classic crew neck T-shirt from Brit brand Lavender Hill Clothing, which costs £45. Meghan liked it so much, she wore it again at Wimbledon that year, and also has it in white, too.

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan wore the Lavender Hill clothing T-shirt at Wimbledon

I adored this T-shirt. Finding a T-shirt that is both flattering and stylish is quite the mean feat - some are too boxy, and many aren't particularly flattering on the feminine frame.

Meghan's black T-shirt from Lavender Hill Clothing was so soft

But this one ticked all the boxes; not only was it uber soft due to the cotton fabric, but it was so light! It's ideal for everyday wear and looks perfect with these linen shorts and shirt from New Look.

I teamed the T-shirt with linen shorts and ballet pumps

I also added ballet pumps, a la Meghan, and felt like I had nailed that polished daytime look down to a Tee.

My verdict

Meghan may not often wear affordable clothes, but when she does, she opts for wearable items that stand the test of time. Meghan's look is supported by a capsule wardrobe, brimming with expertly made items that she can carry through each upcoming season and will fit in with all her existing pieces. I felt my look was uplifted with her selects, and yours can be too. There is no denying she has excellent taste, no matter what the price tag.