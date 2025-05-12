Meghan Markle just dressed Prince Archie in the priciest kids' PJs we've ever seen

Meghan Markle celebrated Mother's Day in America on Sunday and shared an adorable photograph on her Instagram account of herself cuddling her wonderful children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex gave her fans a glimpse of her children she shares with Prince Harry, and Archie in particular, looks taller than ever. We also noticed that the redhead royal was wearing a pair of seriously fancy PJs in the snap, and they are beyond adorable.

They are white with black piping and are from a brand called La Ligne NY. The stylish sleepwear set is known as the 'Navy/white Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas' and cost £61 at the time of purchase.

© Instagram Prince Archie looked cute in his PJS as he cuddled his mother, Meghan, alongside Princess Lilibet

Sadly, the PJs were a limited edition, past-season buy and no longer available. But they are great sleepwear inspiration if you are in the running to update your children's PJ collection.

© Instagram Prince Archie just turned 6 years old

In her caption, she penned: "Happy Mother's Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy! And to these two gems - who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain', smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure…. being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life."

The former Suits star concluded: "I, too, 'love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the French fries in all the world.'"

Prince George's viral sleepwear

It's not just Prince Archie who dresses stylishly for bed - his cousin, Prince George, does too!

Back in 2016, the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest son melted hearts as he met with US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in his pyjamas. Donning an adorable white and blue dressing gown from My 1st Years, the royal tot looked so cute in his monogrammed robe, teamed with gingham pyjamas and the sweetest aeroplane slippers.

© Getty Images Prince George shaking hands with President Barack Obama in 2016

Sparking a major reaction, the then two-year-old's dressing gown sold out in mere minutes after the photos went public.

© Getty Images Barack Obama and his wife Michelle met with Kate, William and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace in 2016

George proved it's not just his mum who causes fashion hysteria!