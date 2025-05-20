James Middleton's wife Alizée is a boho babe in waist-cinching dress and tumbling hair

James Middleton and his wife of four years, Alizée Thevenet, joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Mary Berry, David Beckham and more at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

Alizée was spotted watching a sweet interaction between Monty Don's dog, Ned, and James' beloved pets, Ned's mum, Mabel, and his sister, Isla. As the golden retriever trio had an excitable reunion, the French-born financial analyst giggled in the background in her elegant button-up maxi dress from Sezane.

Retailing for £190, the long-sleeved 'Magda' dress features a scalloped white collar, contrasting broderie anglaise on the sleeves and a removable belt which Alizée had tied to accentuate her waist.

She completed her look with her waist-length hair left in a loose straight style and minimal accessories, including a silver watch.

Sezane moment

Alizee wore a white Sezane dress in a second wedding anniversary photo with James

Alizée has made another special appearance in Sezane in the past to mark her second anniversary with James. The Princess of Wales' brother shared a loved-up photo of the pair on a yacht, with Alizée sporting a baby bump.

Pregnant with baby Inigo at the time, she donned a white bump-skimming midi dress with frilled sleeves, which many compared to her boho wedding dress for her big day on 11 September 2021.

© Getty The couple got married in Bormes-les-Mimosas in 2021

The couple, who had postponed their wedding twice amid the COVID-19 outbreak, finally tied the knot in Bormes-les-Mimosas, considered one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d’Azur. They said 'I do' at the town hall before driving to their beachside reception­, Cafe Leoube, in a vintage 2CV.

Boho wedding dress

Instead of purchasing a new wedding dress, Alizée turned to her mother-in-law, Carole, for her Bardot, frilled and embroidered bridal gown, which she had worn to wed Michael 41 years earlier in 1980.

She exclusively told HELLO! that it was a happy accident that she was able to try on Carole's dress while isolating with the Middletons in Bucklebury amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it," Alizée explained.

"It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once, so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life," she said.

James and Alizée's dogs had a special role at the wedding, with Ella, who was instrumental in the couple's first meeting at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea in 2018, acting as a flower girl.