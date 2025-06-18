Mike and Zara Tindall look so in love for intimate Ascot picture

Mike and Zara Tindall have been enjoying the past couple of days at Ascot, where they've reunited with members of the royal family and other friends.

On Wednesday, the pair were seen with David Howden, the founder and CEO of Howden Group, and his wife Fiona. The group posed for several photos, however, it was Mike and Zara's solo snaps that melted hearts as the married couple gazed deeply into one another's eyes with the ultimate look of love.

The married couple also shared a smile as they stared at one another.

© Getty Images The royal couple looked so sweet together

Zara looked incredibly beautiful in a white floral Anna Mason dress with a blush pink Bee Smith headband. Meanwhile, Mike was the picture of a perfect gentleman in a black suit, completed with a matching top hat.

Relationship history

Zara and Mike reportedly crossed paths during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, where the rugby aficionado was set to play, while the equestrian was on a gap year with friends. The couple met at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney, with the duo immediately hitting it off.

In an interview with Australian television programme, 60 Minutes, Zara explained how Mike had been drowning his sorrows after being dropped from the England squad before the semi-finals. "It kind of went from there," she revealed.

© UK Press via Getty Images The pair first met back in 2003

Sharing further details during his appearance on I'm a Celebrity, Mike said: "I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final.

"I was [expletive] off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They'd met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting from there."

© Getty Images The couple have been happily married since 2011

The rugby star popped the question in December 2010 after five years of dating. Speaking to HELLO! in 2009, he teased: "I don't think it is about whether we will get married but when."

The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011, and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family including the late Queen and the late Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

© Getty Images The couple now share three children

Zara and Mike went on to hold their wedding reception at the Queen's official Scottish residence, Holyrood Palace.

The pair have since welcomed three children, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four.