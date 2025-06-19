Zara Tindall shares warm embrace with Lady Gabriella Windsor at the races

Lady Gabriella Windsor shared a sweet moment with Zara Tindall as the pair were reunited in the royal box at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The singer-songwriter, known as Ella to her friends, looked elegant in a petrol blue Catherine Walker coatdress and a matching Philip Treacy hat.

Cameras captured the moment Zara embraced Ella as they greeted one another in the royal box, with the equestrian planting a kiss on Ella's cheek and sharing a hug.

© Getty Images Zara planted a kiss on Lady Gabriella's cheek

Zara, who was joined at the racecourse by her husband, Mike Tindall, wore a white floral Anna Mason dress with a pink headband by Bee Smith Millinery.

© Getty Images The ladies had a warm greeting

The ladies were joined in the royal box by the King and Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, and James Middleton's wife, Alizee Thevenet.

© Getty Images The pair shared a hug

One notable absentee was the Princess of Wales who pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to find the right balance following her treatment for cancer.

Ella's passion for music

Ella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and regularly attends high-profile royal events.

She recently spoke with HELLO! in an exclusive interview about her patronage, Restore the Music, a charity which provides state schools across the country with world class musical instruments and music tech resources.

© Getty Images Ella and her father, Prince Michael of Kent

Ella also revealed she's also working with Make a Difference Impact Foundation on a global climate concert for climate to take place in Brazil before COP30 in November.

"It's a celebration and a call to action, and will bring together a fantastic lineup of artists and speakers to amplify the moral urgency of the climate crisis," she told HELLO!.

© Getty Lady Gabriella at Kate's concert

The music aficionado was also personally invited by the Princess of Wales to work on Kate's annual carol concert, Together at Christmas.

Speaking to HELLO!, Ella said: "It was such an honour to be involved, and very thoughtful and kind-hearted of the Princess to include me. I was very touched. She was so lovely to work with, always gracious, very creative and with so much vision and passion for the many charities and causes she supports."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB