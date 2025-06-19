Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall shares warm embrace with Lady Gabriella Windsor at the races
Zara Tindall and Lady Gabriella Kingston© Getty

The ladies joined their relatives at Royal Ascot

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Lady Gabriella Windsor shared a sweet moment with Zara Tindall as the pair were reunited in the royal box at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The singer-songwriter, known as Ella to her friends, looked elegant in a petrol blue Catherine Walker coatdress and a matching Philip Treacy hat.

Cameras captured the moment Zara embraced Ella as they greeted one another in the royal box, with the equestrian planting a kiss on Ella's cheek and sharing a hug.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Zara Tindall hug© Getty Images
Zara planted a kiss on Lady Gabriella's cheek

Zara, who was joined at the racecourse by her husband, Mike Tindall, wore a white floral Anna Mason dress with a pink headband by Bee Smith Millinery.

Lady Gabriella Kingston with her hand on Zara's shoulder© Getty Images
The ladies had a warm greeting

The ladies were joined in the royal box by the King and Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, and James Middleton's wife, Alizee Thevenet.

Lady Gabriella and Zara Tindall hug© Getty Images
The pair shared a hug

One notable absentee was the Princess of Wales who pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to find the right balance following her treatment for cancer.

Ella's passion for music

Ella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and regularly attends high-profile royal events.

She recently spoke with HELLO! in an exclusive interview about her patronage, Restore the Music, a charity which provides state schools across the country with world class musical instruments and music tech resources.

father and daughter watching wimbledon © Getty Images
Ella and her father, Prince Michael of Kent

Ella also revealed she's also working with Make a Difference Impact Foundation on a global climate concert for climate to take place in Brazil before COP30 in November.

"It's a celebration and a call to action, and will bring together a fantastic lineup of artists and speakers to amplify the moral urgency of the climate crisis," she told HELLO!.

Lady Helen Taylor (left) and Lady Gabriella Windso© Getty
Lady Gabriella at Kate's concert

The music aficionado was also personally invited by the Princess of Wales to work on Kate's annual carol concert, Together at Christmas.

Speaking to HELLO!, Ella said: "It was such an honour to be involved, and very thoughtful and kind-hearted of the Princess to include me. I was very touched. She was so lovely to work with, always gracious, very creative and with so much vision and passion for the many charities and causes she supports."

WATCH: Prince William arrives at Royal Ascot with the King and Queen

