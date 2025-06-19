Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Gabriella Kingston just stole Kate Middleton's designer zip-up dress at Ascot
Lady Gabriella Kingston just stole Princess Kate's designer zip-up dress at Ascot

The 44-year-old looked incredible on the second day of Royal Ascot

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Windsor) is undeniably stylish, often dressing in delightfully eye-catching outfits including stunning satin and shimmering sequins.

On the second day of Royal Ascot 2025, she looked absolutely breathtaking in an astoundingly elegant piece taken straight from Princess Kate's wardrobe.

Lady Gabriella stepped out in the magnificent 'Julia' wool crepe coat dress from Catherine Walker, in the petrol blue colour.

Lady Gabriella Windsor attends day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2025 in Ascot, England.© Getty Images
Lady Gabriella Kingston looked resplendent at Royal Ascot

The 'Julia' is an incredibly classy coat dress, falling just above the knee, and featuring the most beautiful lace embroidery from its V-neckline right down to the hem.

However, she isn't the first British royal lady to step out in the magnificent piece for a special occasion, as the Princess of Wales opted for the same dress more than nine years ago.

Princess Kate and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral on June 10, 2016 in London, England. © Getty Images
Princess Kate wore the same dress nine years ago

For the late Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday back in April 2016, Princess Kate also wore the Catherine Walker coat dress, as a loyal customer of the London-based designer.

As opposed to the deeper hue, close to Aegean blue, of Lady Gabriella's piece, the mother-of-three went for a pale pastel blue colour with white lace.

Lady Gabriella Kingston's outfit for Royal Ascot

The rest of Lady Gabriella's ensemble was equally stunning: her accessories were nothing short of true royal luxury.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's entire ensemble was gorgeous© PA Images via Getty Images
Lady Gabriella Kingston's entire ensemble was gorgeous

The 44-year-old opted for a Midi Mayfair 2 bag from royal favourite Aspinal of London, in a black patent croc leather design, a hat from Philip Treacy and a pair of wonderful gold hoop earrings.

Lady Gabriella also had an incredibly touching reunion moment with Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot, as the pair were pictured in a warm embrace, greeting one another in the royal box.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Zara Tindall hug© Getty Images
Zara Tindall planted a kiss on Lady Gabriella's cheek

In the photographs, the equestrian, who was joined by her husband Mike Tindall at the event, planted a kiss on her distant cousin's cheek and the two shared a hug.

The pair were joined in the royal box by King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Carole Middleton and Alizee Thevenet, the wife of James Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales herself was notably absent, despite her mother and sister-in-law's presence, pulling out of attending at the last minute, as she continues to find the right balance for herself following her treatment for cancer.

