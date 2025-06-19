Lady Gabriella Kingston just stole Princess Kate's designer zip-up dress at Ascot

Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Windsor) is undeniably stylish, often dressing in delightfully eye-catching outfits including stunning satin and shimmering sequins.

On the second day of Royal Ascot 2025, she looked absolutely breathtaking in an astoundingly elegant piece taken straight from Princess Kate's wardrobe.

Lady Gabriella stepped out in the magnificent 'Julia' wool crepe coat dress from Catherine Walker, in the petrol blue colour.

© Getty Images Lady Gabriella Kingston looked resplendent at Royal Ascot

The 'Julia' is an incredibly classy coat dress, falling just above the knee, and featuring the most beautiful lace embroidery from its V-neckline right down to the hem.

However, she isn't the first British royal lady to step out in the magnificent piece for a special occasion, as the Princess of Wales opted for the same dress more than nine years ago.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore the same dress nine years ago

For the late Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday back in April 2016, Princess Kate also wore the Catherine Walker coat dress, as a loyal customer of the London-based designer.

As opposed to the deeper hue, close to Aegean blue, of Lady Gabriella's piece, the mother-of-three went for a pale pastel blue colour with white lace.

Lady Gabriella Kingston's outfit for Royal Ascot

The rest of Lady Gabriella's ensemble was equally stunning: her accessories were nothing short of true royal luxury.

© PA Images via Getty Images Lady Gabriella Kingston's entire ensemble was gorgeous

The 44-year-old opted for a Midi Mayfair 2 bag from royal favourite Aspinal of London, in a black patent croc leather design, a hat from Philip Treacy and a pair of wonderful gold hoop earrings.

Lady Gabriella also had an incredibly touching reunion moment with Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot, as the pair were pictured in a warm embrace, greeting one another in the royal box.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall planted a kiss on Lady Gabriella's cheek

In the photographs, the equestrian, who was joined by her husband Mike Tindall at the event, planted a kiss on her distant cousin's cheek and the two shared a hug.

The pair were joined in the royal box by King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Carole Middleton and Alizee Thevenet, the wife of James Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales herself was notably absent, despite her mother and sister-in-law's presence, pulling out of attending at the last minute, as she continues to find the right balance for herself following her treatment for cancer.