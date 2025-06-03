Duchess Sophie divides opinion in her first open-toe shoes of 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a picture of elegance on Monday as she headed out on a solo engagement to afternoon tea honouring women of distinction at the Castle Hotel in Windsor.

Duchess Sophie, 60, chose to debut a new dress for the occasion, sporting the 'Victoria' style from Aspiga London (£210) with a V-shaped neckline, fluted sleeves, and a cinched waistline.

© Getty The day dress, which is made from responsibly sourced cotton broderie, also featured a shin-grazing skirt. Sophie accessorised her look with perhaps her most divisive pair of shoes – the 'High Catalina Cotton Espadrilles' from Penelope Chilvers.



© Getty The late queen, Sophie's mother-in-law, famously disapproved of wedged shoes, and it has been reported that royal ladies were not allowed to wear footwear of this kind in her presence. Heeled espadrilles have also long divided royal followers, with many believing they are too casual. "The dress is pretty and looks very nice on her. But, all of her espadrilles need to go," one royal fan remarked on social media following Sophie's outing. Rounding off her look, Prince Edward's wife carried the 'Luisa' bag by Sophie Habsburg and wore her sandy blonde hair down.







© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Beautiful in blue It is not the first time the King's sister-in-law has rocked a beautiful cornflower blue look this season. While attending a service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May, Sophie wore the 'Yahvi' dress by Beulah with a similar fluted sleeve silhouette and flowing skirt.

© Getty Images The royal elevated her look with coordinating suede pumps by Prada, a statement Jane Taylor hat, and an extravagant pair of G. Collins and Son earrings worth a staggering £24,500.



© Max Mumby Meanwhile, her outing in April to meet Chelsea Pensioners and take part in a Bingo Night at The Royal Hospital Chelsea called for a blue polka dot dress, styled most daringly, with heeled espadrilles once again.



© Getty Representing King Charles as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in April also called for a cornflower blue look – clearly Sophie's hue of the season. The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James Severn paired her structured Emilia Wickstead coatdress with a feathered Jane Taylor hat and recycled her Prada heels. Here, her hair was swept up into an unexpected side bun to accommodate her statement headwear, and her makeup look featured a rosy pink lip.

