Princess Diana's nieces Eliza and Amelia Spencer exude glamour in feathered sheer gowns

Princess Diana's nieces did her proud last night when Charles Spencer's daughters proved they have inherited her stylish genes during a luxurious evening in the capital.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, both 31, were photographed at the Boodles 2024 High Jewellery pre-launch at The National Gallery looking resplendent in fabulous evening gowns.

© Shutterstock Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attended the Boodles 2024 High Jewellery pre-launch

Lady Eliza looked chic as ever in a pistachio green floor-length gown with a thigh-split and a rounded neckline which was covered from head to toe with intricate light-catching beading and feathers.

© Shutterstock Lady Eliza Spencer wowed in pistachio green

Her green gown with wide sleeves was teamed with a pair of silver strappy heels and a white manicure. Her sandy blonde locks were styled down, parted down the middle and slicked behind her ears.

© Shutterstock Lady Eliza Spencer modelled gold items from the collection

Her makeup was completely seamless with a glowing complexion, 'your-lips-but-better' lip shade, and a subtle winged eyeliner created with a black shadow.

Meanwhile, her equally accomplished sister wowed in a contrasting black look. Lady Amelia posed for the camera in a sheer ankle-skimming figure-hugging dress with a black mini dress underneath for modesty.

© Shutterstock Lady Amelia wowed in black

The Alexander Wang garment was covered in oversized black gemstones and was styled with studded black heels with perspex straps. Her hair was worn swept off her face in a slick low bun and her makeup was pristine like her sister's with smudgy black eyeliner running around her eyes.

Both sisters topped off their looks with an array of jewels from Boodles' new National Gallery Collection in honour of the evening.

© Shutterstock Lady Amelia wowed in a sultry sheer look

Eliza and Amelia posed on the steps of the gallery, showing off their sparkly accessories. While Eliza rocked diamond and gold huggy hoops to match her diamond chain and bracelet, Amelia wowed in an array of incredible diamond rings and a pair of diamond drop earrings with a gorgeous pink stone.

© Shutterstock Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer modelled items from the collection

The late Princess of Wales' nieces were last seen together at a high-profile event in March. Charles Spencer's daughters attended the Cheltenham Festival, opting for coordinated power suits.

© Getty The sisters both wore chic power suits

Amelia Spencer, who married lifestyle coach Greg Mallett in South Africa last year, could have been a modern bride or at the very least, a hen in a white singled-breasted blazer with matching tapered trousers.

© Getty Both Spencers wore silver jewels

She accessorised her look with a champagne-hued satin camisole and a sequinned grey clutch. The model also layered diamond necklaces and wore drop earrings. Her hair was slicked into a low ponytail for ease.

© Getty Lady Amelia wore her hair in a low chic ponytail

Meanwhile, her sister, who's dating tech executive Channing Millerd, wowed in a similar pale grey double-breasted suit with black accessories.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Princess Diana's bridal dressmaker David Emanuel shared his thoughts on the bridal gown worn by Lady Amelia and her older sister Lady Kitty, 33.

© Getty David Emanuel and his ex-wife Elizabeth made Princess Diana's 1981 wedding dress

"Lady Amelia looked lovely! But being a Spencer I was expecting something more traditional. What she got was an avant-garde Versace. Lady Kitty looked far more formal and royal. A ton of lace from Dolce & Gabbana. It’s just a shame that neither of the Spencer girls went with British designers," he said.