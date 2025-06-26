Princess Eugenie is the epitome of elegance in bridal white dress with edgy detail

Princess Eugenie looked picture-perfect on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend the Tate Modern's 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala.

For the special occasion, Sarah Ferguson's daughter opted for a white peplum midi dress from Self-Portrait which she paired with a tangerine-hued quilted bag, a delicate pendant, and some dainty gold drop earrings.

Crafted from linen, Eugenie's £420 summer frock also featured floral cut-outs running down the front of the skirt, decorative gold buttons and a square neckline.

© Getty Images The royal looked sublime in a bridal-white Self-Portrait dress

With her bridal-white dress taking centre stage, Eugenie opted for a pared-back beauty look featuring a slick of eyeliner and a nude, glossy lip.

She wore her dark cherry-hued locks in a chic updo and rounded off her summery get-up with a scarlet manicure. Swoon!

© Getty Images Eugenie at the Tate Modern's 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

British brand Self-Portrait, founded in London by designer Han Chong in 2013, is beloved by the royals, including Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle. The Princess of Wales was first spotted wearing an item from the label back in 2016 and has since rocked a medley of dresses and designs.

© Getty Images Princess Kate has worn multiple Self-Portrait dresses

Most recently, the royal mother-of-three attended the Garter Day service wearing a white lace Self-Portrait dress, which she previously wore to a concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day in May.

Eugenie's career

Eugenie, 35, is passionate about the art world, and works as an art director at Hauser & Wirth. The 12th in line to the throne studied English Literature and Art History at Newcastle University, after which she relocated to New York in 2013 to work for online auction gallery Paddle8.

© Getty Images Eugenie is an art director at Hauser & Wirth

She moved back to London in 2015 to work for Hauser & Wirth.

Aside from her full-time job, Eugenie also dedicates her time to several charities and organisations close to her heart. She co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with a friend back in 2017, is joint honorary patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation and global ambassador of children's charity Street Child.

Beyond this, she is also a mentor for The King's Foundation's 35 under 35 network of changemakers, which brings together a cohort of young changemakers.

© Getty Images The royal co-founded the Anti-Slavery Colelctive with her friend, Julia de Boinville

Of her new role, Eugenie said: "I'm delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas the King is passionate about.

"Given I recently celebrated my 35th birthday, it's fitting to take part in the charity's 35th anniversary celebrations and share my passion for art with the 35 under 35."