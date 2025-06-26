Surprising royal goes incognito as she quietly arrives at Jeff Bezos' billionaire wedding

A surprising royal guest has arrived in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding – the billionaire nuptials that everyone is talking about.

Queen Rania looked the epitome of chic as she arrived in Venice, Italy, in an all-black outfit ahead of the star-studded wedding in Italy.

The Jordanian royal, 54, was seen walking along the boardwalk surrounded by security and staff before stepping down onto a boat with a helping hand from drivers.

© AFP via Getty Images Jordan's Queen Rania prepares to board a taxi boat after landing at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding on June 26, 2025

Queen Rania of Jordan's chic arrival in Venice for billionaire wedding

The wife of King Abdullah II attempted to go incognito in an all-black smart yet understated outfit. Carrying a black leather tote bag with gorgeous gold detailing, Rania wore combat-style, loose-fitting trousers which had a cool silver buckle detail down the edges.

Rania wore a black top, while ruched detailing on the quarter-length sleeves, perhaps to get some respite from the warm Venetian sun.

© AFP via Getty Images Queen Rania was pictured shortly after landing at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding on June 26, 2025

Rania polished off her look with open-toed black sandals, perfect for a stint in sunny Europe, as well as some trendy sunglasses.

Keeping things fairly casual on the beauty front, Rania wore her hair down in a sleek and straight look and her makeup neutral with just a hint of pink on her lips and cheeks.

The royal is one of many high-profile names who are beginning to descend into Venice for former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' billionaire nuptials to his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez.

© GC Images Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan was aided by staff and security as she stepped on a taxi boat in the Italian city

The founder of the e-commerce conglomerate and former CEO has hired out the Aman Hotel in Venice for his closest friends and family to stay for the duration of the three-day celebration.

HELLO! understands Jeff and Lauren's wedding ceremony will be taking place on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church featured within the famous gardens, away from public access.

But it's certainly not going to be an intimate affair. Jeff and Lauren are said to have invited more than 200 guests who are set to attend.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos held a cocktail reception at the Aman Hotel ahead of their lavish nuptials

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez lavish nuptials with royal and celeb guests

In addition to royalty, major names from the world of entertainment and showbiz are said to be attending the billionaire's wedding.

Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe and mom Kris Jenner have all been pictured lapping up the sun in Italy ahead of the major celebration.

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey is one of the A-list attending the Italian nuptials between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom was also pictured, alongside music mogul Scooter Braun. Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, was also pictured arriving on Thursday morning.

Sports star Tom Brady was photographed stepping onto a boat in a tracksuit after arriving at Venice Marco Polo Airport.

Other highlights of the celebrations include a performance from Elton John and plenty of delicious food and drink.