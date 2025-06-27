Princess Rajwa is a golden goddess in silhouette-skimming wedding guest dress in Venice

Princess Rajwa resembled a golden goddess in a silhouette-skimming dress as she attended the pre-wedding party in Venice, Italy, ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's nuptials, dubbed the wedding of the year.

The Jordanian royal was accompanied by her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, and mother-in-law, Queen Rania, at the star-studded occasion, which took place at the Madonna dell 'Orto church.

Rajwa wore Tom Ford's Viscose Jersey Turtleneck Evening Dress in Gold, and polished off the ensemble with a gold-plated waistbelt to cinch in her waist.

The royal, 31, paired the chic outfit with a small 'Sicily' Calfskin bag in leopard print from Dolce & Gabbana, as well as matching leopard print calfskin slingback pumps from the same designer.

© SGP/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein follow Queen Rania into the church

Rajwa's dress had a high neckline and complemented this perfectly by wearing her hair in a high bun, elongating her figure even more.

The royal was photographed walking alongside her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, with whom she welcomed her first child, Princess Iman, last August, who was wearing a deep green two-piece suit.

© Getty Images Rajwa Al Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullah and their daughter Iman Bint Hussein arriving at Venice Marco Polo airport earlier in the day on Thursday

Queen Rania, Rajwa's mother-in-law, walked ahead of the happy couple wearing a pink gown from Fendi's 2018 AW collection.

Rania, who was photographed arriving at Venice Marco Polo Airport on Thursday ahead of the pre-wedding reception, also wore her hair in an up-do with her wavy fringe framing her face. She paired the look with a matching pink clutch and gold hoop earrings.

© SGP/Shutterstock Queen Rania followed by her son and daughter-in-law

Jordanian royals attend lavish Venice pre-wedding party for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

The pre-wedding party on Thursday evening was the first event in the three-day spectacle, which will welcome high-profile names from the world of entertainment, royalty, politics and more.

Also photographed arriving at the pre-wedding party were Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, as well as Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe and mom Kris Jenner.

© Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave the Aman Hotel on Thursday evening

Other major names include Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump and her family, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sir Elton John, who is said to be performing.

The founder of the e-commerce conglomerate and former CEO has hired out the Aman Hotel in Venice for his closest friends and family to stay for the duration of the three-day celebration.

HELLO! understands Jeff and Lauren's wedding ceremony will be taking place on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church featured within the famous gardens, away from public access.