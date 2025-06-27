Royal attendance confirmed for Wimbledon - details

Wimbledon is a highlight in the calendars of sports fans and the royal family alike, with endless tennis lovers vying for a spot on Central Court.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Princess of Wales traditionally presents the trophies to the winners of the men's and women's finals, so is expected to attend the championship – she even made the effort last year during cancer treatment, with the ceremony marking her second major public appearance of 2024.

Alongside Princess Kate, Wimbledon tends to attract a glittering array of royal family members, and another reported to be attending this summer is the Duchess of Gloucester, who is tipped to head to Southwest London twice, on day eight of the tournament, as well as for the semi-finals on July 11.

The Duchess, who will sit in the royal box, is Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association, so she also tends to make an appearance at the President's Lunch in week one of Wimbledon, which makes three trips to the tennis.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Gloucester often attends Wimbledon

Who is the Duchess of Gloucester?

As a royal family member, Danish-born Birgitte, 79, who is married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Richard, carries out full-time working duties and supports a number of her own patronages and organisations.

Clearly a much-loved family member, the Duchess made history in 2024 as the first non-blood royal, not married to the monarch or the heir, to be made a Royal Lady of the Garter.

Long-time tennis fan

The Duchess of Gloucester has been the Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for over 25 years and is a regular at Wimbledon – and is no stranger to stepping onto the courts.

© Getty The Duchess of Gloucester in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

In 1999, the Duchess presented crystal plates to 59 of Wimbledon's past and present champions on Centre Court to commemorate the Millennium Championships.

Birgitte even showed off her own racquet skills during a visit to the AEGON Classic Tennis Tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham in 2013.

© Karwai Tang Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester at Wimbledon in 2024

As for her outfits of choice for her tennis appearances, Birgitte never looks anything short of elegant, regularly slipping into smart, tailored blouses that wouldn’t look out of place in Princess Kate's wardrobe.

With a heatwave predicted for next week, we look forward to seeing how the Duchess dresses for the special occasion.