Pippa Middleton's 'elegant' party dress is the daring look of Wimbledon 2025

Wimbledon 2025 is here, and we are so excited for the world's most famous tennis tournament to officially get over the net.

Fashion and dressing elegantly are always at the forefront of the iconic event, and although there isn't a specific dress code, smart attire is always appreciated and welcomed.

Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Princess of Wales, is a longtime tennis fan, just like her royal sibling, and frequents the tournament, year after year.

© GC Images Although it's hard to pick a favourite look (we'll move on to her array of outfits later), there is one dress she donned in 2016 that was rather daring, and we can't stop thinking about it, even now, all these years later.

© WireImage Pippa's vibrant frock attracted many admiring glances, as it was designed in an orange and grey colourway, with a vintage, 70s-style geometric print to boot. The almost psychedelic number was still charmingly elegant and respectable, as it had a high neckline, was light and airy, and offered the brunette beauty some coverage from the hot sun, too.



© WireImage Keeping the rest of her look simple, the brunette beauty added a sleek clutch bag by Kiki McDonough and classic heels, letting her straight hair waft in the breeze, sporting minimal makeup. First class. Also during that appearance at Wimbledon, the then 32-year-old shared a box with US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who sat a few rows in front of Kate's sister. Legendary.

© Karwai Tang Pippa's best Wimbledon looks In 2024, Pippa wowed at the world-famous Grand Slam championships, wearing a beautiful floral dress from a royally loved brand, Beulah London. Pippa's dress had an elegant full-length skirt, a contrast waist belt, and angelic flutter sleeves.





© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Also that year, Pippa watched a match between Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Serbia's Novak Djokovic wearing a gorgeous 'Mimi' jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani. The jumpsuit featured a cinched waistline and flared wide-leg trousers. The garment also had short bell sleeves and an open neckline with buttons down the front. A total 70s siren.

© Getty In 2019, Pippa graced the Royal Box, looking radiant in a candy-pink tiered dress adorned with vintage florals. It boasted a deep 'V' neckline and went magnificently with her bronzed suntan.



