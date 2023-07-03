Wimbledon: Dress code, history and royal connections explained

Tennis fans rejoice! Wimbledon is well and truly underway with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, 19-year-old Coco Gauff and Venus Williams set to return to the historic grass courts.

The Wimbledon main draw kicks off on Monday 3 July, with the tournament set to run for two weeks. The women's singles final will take place on Saturday 15 July, while the men's singles final will get underway on Sunday 16 July.

© Getty Novak Djokovic playing Roger Federer in the 2019 Men's Singles final

As fans of the sport gear up for what promises to be a nail-biting, thrilling and joyous occasion, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the fascinating inner workings of the Wimbledon Championships. From royal players to Wimbledon WAGs, keep scrolling to get the ultimate low down…

Its History

The first tournament took place in 1877. After an announcement was published in The Field on 9 June that year, 22 men paid an 11-shilling entrance fee to take part in the then-amateur competition.

© Getty German tennis player Gottfried von Cramm on court with Donald Budge

200 spectators gathered to watch the final which saw Spencer William Gore crowned the winner.

In 1884, The Championships incorporated the Men's Doubles and Ladies' Singles. Sisters Maud and Lilian Watson battled it out in the first ever ladies' singles final, with 19-year-old Maud eventually emerging triumphant, winning in three sets. Her prize? A silver flower basket valued at approximately 20 guineas.

The BBC first started televising The Championships in 1937. Coverage of the sporting event was nonetheless limited to just a few thousand within a 40-mile radius of the BBC’s transmitters in north London.

© Getty A general view of the blitz bomb damaged south east stand of Centre Court

The All England Club was dealt a huge blow when World War II broke out in 1939. Between 1939 and 1945 a total of 1,000 bombs fell on the borough of Wimbledon, with one bomb causing damage to Centre Court in October 1940.

Royal Connections

Part of the allure of Wimbledon is being able to spot a flurry of famous faces in the coveted Royal Box.

© Getty Images Jude Law and his wife Phillipa Coan

Over the years, the exclusive dark green box has played host to a plethora of A-listers and VIPs including the likes of Meghan Markle, Princess Kate, power couple David and Victoria Beckham and Chris Hemsworth.

© Getty Princess Kate and Meghan Markle soaking up some tennis action

The eventual King George V and Queen Mary were among some of Wimbledon's first royal visitors. They reportedly enjoyed the experience so much that Prince George became the club's president in 1907. Ever since, it's been the standard to have a royal family member involved in the organization, whether as president or patron.

© Getty The late Queen presenting Virginia Wade with the trophy in 1977

The late Queen Elizabeth II passed on her patronage to the then-Duchess of Cambridge in 2016 after 64 years. Since taking on her new role, lifelong tennis fan Princess Kate has been incredibly hands-on in her role.

Earlier this month, for instance, she joined forces with legendary tennis player and eight-time Wimbledon champion, Roger Federer to celebrate Wimbledon's Ball Boys and Girls (BBGs).

© Getty The Princess of Wales participated in a training session for Ball Boys and Girls at Wimbledon

For some of Kate's best Wimbledon moments, watch the video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

Royal spectators aside… Did you know that the late Queen's father (the then-Duke of York) played in a doubles game with his equerry Sir Louis Greig in 1926?

© Getty The Queen's father played at Wimbledon

Despite their enthusiasm, the Wimbledon hopefuls got knocked out in their first round, losing in three straight sets.

The Dress Code

Formerly, all tournament participants had to adhere to a strict all-white clothing policy. The rules have been relaxed this year, however, allowing female players to wear darker undershorts. The move was warmly received by female players including Coco Gauff who branded the decision "a big relief."

© Getty Coco Gauff is a talented American professional tennis player

Speaking to Sky Sports, she said: "I really support it a lot. It's going to be a big relief. I was on my period last year during Wimbledon, and it was very stressful.

"So, I think it's going to relieve a lot of stress for me and other girls in the locker room for sure. I am looking forward to that decision in the future and how it affects other players in general."

© Getty Actress Emma Watson nailed Wimbledon chic in 2018

Is there a dress code for the spectators? Whilst there is no formal dress code for Wimbledon attendees, guests are encouraged to don smart attire, particularly for matches on Centre Court or Court Number One.

The vibe is polished, with many attendees opting for elegant midi dresses and sharp suits in cool, neutral shades to both echo the players on the court and ward off the heat.

Wimbledon WAGs and HABs

Whilst the Wimbledon champs take centre stage, quite often their other halves steal the limelight.

© Getty Alexis Ohanian is Serena's biggest cheerleader

From Andy Murray's wife Kim to Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, the sporting stars' loved ones are often snapped courtside, cheering on their partners.

With British hopeful Andy taking part this year, keep your eyes peeled for an animated Kim rallying support from the sidelines.

© Getty Kim cheering on from the sidelines

The couple married in April 2015 and are parents to four children; Sophia, six, Edie, four, two-year-old son, Teddy, and their fourth child - another girl called Lola - who was born in March 2021.