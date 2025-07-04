Princess Kate re-wears most personal jewel from at-home moment with Princess Charlotte

The Princess of Wales looked supremely elegant as she stepped out for a visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex on Wednesday.

Accessorising her Blaze Milano striped blazer and chocolate brown cigarette trousers, Kate, 43, wore a sentimental necklace which is among her most personal pieces – a necklace she last wore in a special at-home moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

© Getty Images Kate wore a necklace with a garnet

Kate wore the 'Bali Birthstone Necklace' by Auree, which was made from nine-carat gold, and it featured a garnet for January, the month of her birth. Prince William's wife was last seen wearing the necklace in a video captured in 2022 in the kitchen of the family's then-home at Kensington Palace.

© Instagram / @Kensington Palace Kate wore the necklace while baking with her kids

Kate, along with her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, nine, was seen baking for the local community in Cardiff ahead of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee as she wore the birthstone necklace.

The royal's outfit also featured a pink and white gingham blouse with a Peter Pan collar by Brora and a pair of mid-wash mom jeans by & Other Stories.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Kate's sentimental jewels

It is not the first time Kate has worn jewellery with a special family touch.

© Getty Kate's necklace was a nod to her brood

In 2020, the princess spent the day learning about the importance of parent-powered initiatives in Battersea Park. She wore a gold necklace with three circular charms, each etched with the first initial of her children: "G", "C", "L".

© Getty Kate wore a special necklace in Edinburgh

Meanwhile, while meeting with local school children at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre in Edinburgh in 2021 before a visit to Starbank Park, Kate wore a Daniella Draper necklace featuring a gold charm in the shape of each of her children's initials.

© Getty Kate swapped her outfit but kept her special necklace

Of course, the jewellery items that Kate inherited from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, are also among her most personal. In 2022, Kate wore Diana's emerald choker as she attended The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston.

© Getty Kate wore Diana's choker

She also wore Diana's diamond and South Sea pearl earrings to the BAFTA Awards in 2019, and her Lover's Knot tiara during the South Africa state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2022.

© Getty Princess Kate wore this one-shoulder dress and Diana's earrings

DISCOVER: Princess Charlotte is Wimbledon's social butterfly in royal catch-up we missed

Of course, her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring is an ongoing tribute to William's late mother. King Charles presented Diana with the ring in 1981 and it remains one of the most iconic pieces of British royal jewellery.