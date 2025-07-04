Princess Kate's 'classic' Wimbledon white outfit is summer 2025 personified

The Princess of Wales should really write a style book on what to wear at Wimbledon, don't you think? The wife of Prince William really does set the perfect example of how to nail spectator style.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis has a catalogue of looks she has worn to the famous tennis tournament over the years, each one more stylish than the next.

Kate's penchant for classic, timeless pieces has cemented her style iconic status, and the dress she wore in 2019 will forever be etched in our memories.

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her white Suzannah London dress at Wimbledon in 2019

That year, the then Duchess of Cambridge sported a crisp white Suzannah London dress, which featured sleek, contrasting black detail in button format.

© Getty Images The Princess teamed the classic style with a chic raffia bag

Kate made the look uniquely hers by adding a chic black statement belt, simple black pumps, and pushing her long hair back with a pair of Hollywood-style sunglasses. Could she be any more fabulous?

There isn't an official dress code for Wimbledon, although ripped denim or sportswear is not permitted. Kate always adheres to these rules, especially when she sits in the Royal Box.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

Kate's finest Wimbledon whites

© Getty 2023 Kate sparked comparisons to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when she opted for a Balmain pistachio green 80s-style blazer with white trim, paired with a white pleated skirt and white stilettos.



© Getty 2018 Not long after Kate had given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, the royal wowed royal fans at Wimbledon in her polka dot Jenny Packham dress with a Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag.



© Getty 2017 In 2017, Kate surprised us all, not just with her shortest hair ever, but also a dazzling white dress that featured a lower-placed, floral scene from the hem upwards, by Catherine Walker & Co.



© Getty 2014 Looking like an ethereal angel in 2014, Kate donned a broderie anglaise frock in a bridal white hue by Zimmermann. She carried a summer-ready raffia clutch, which gave pure holiday vibes.



© Getty 2011 Kate's first Wimbledon was in 2011, and we will never forget her fresh-faced appearance! Looking like the belle of the ball, Kate stepped out in this youthful Temperley tiered dress and that magnificent blow-dry.