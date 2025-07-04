Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Barbie dress just became the style of summer 2025

Wimbledon 2025 is well underway, and we have loved every minute so far - from the nail-biting action to, of course, the elegant outfits the spectators have been rocking.

Although we haven't seen Wimbledon regular, Pippa Middleton, just yet, we are on the lookout, as the sister of the Princess of Wales never fails to turn up at the world's most famous tennis tournament.

In the meantime, though, we are still musing over this amazing fashion throwback the mother-of-three donned last year.

© Karwai Tang Pippa Middleton looked incredible in her Barbie pink dress

The brunette beauty famously teamed up with her sister Kate in 2024 to watch the Men's final. Pippa, who is married to James Matthews, totally coordinated with her big sis, rocking a stunning frilled blush pink creation by Beulah London, which went magnificently with Kate's purple Safiyaa dress.

© Clive Brunskill Pippa sat in the Royal Box with Kate and Princess Charlotte

Pippa's dress featured three summer essentials - florals, ruffles, and a waist-defining bow. A simply glorious choice. It ensured she stood out on Centre Court and we have been thinking of it ever since.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

It was great to see Pippa sit alongside her sister last year, as it was Kate's second public appearance in 2024 since the royal revealed she had been receiving treatment for cancer.

Piappa was right by Kate's side as the spectators movingly gave the princess a standing ovation as she entered the atrium, alongside her niece, Princess Charlotte.

Pippa's 'special' dress

Pippa's dress was designed in a dazzling rosy pink that had a subtle 'Barbiecore' vibe to it. Although everyone has been wearing butter yellow this summer, pale pink is slowly taking over from the sunshine shade, having been seen all over the catwalks this season.

© Getty Pippa's dress had a special memory attached to it

What's more, Pippa's dress had a very special meaning attached to it - it was the same frock she wore to her little brother, James' wedding to Alizée Thevenet in 2021. We have no doubt that the style brings back wonderful memories to Pippa each time she wears it.

The Princess of Wales also wore a Beulah dress at Wimbledon in 2021

Beulah London was founded by Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan in 2010. The famously sustainable fashion brand is loved not only by the Middleton sisters but also by Princess Beatrice, too.