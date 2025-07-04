Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Barbie dress just became the style of summer 2025

Wimbledon 2025 is well underway, and we have loved every minute so far - from the nail-biting action to, of course, the elegant outfits the spectators have been rocking.
Although we haven't seen Wimbledon regular, Pippa Middleton, just yet, we are on the lookout, as the sister of the Princess of Wales never fails to turn up at the world's most famous tennis tournament.
In the meantime, though, we are still musing over this amazing fashion throwback the mother-of-three donned last year.
The brunette beauty famously teamed up with her sister Kate in 2024 to watch the Men's final. Pippa, who is married to James Matthews, totally coordinated with her big sis, rocking a stunning frilled blush pink creation by Beulah London, which went magnificently with Kate's purple Safiyaa dress.
Pippa's dress featured three summer essentials - florals, ruffles, and a waist-defining bow. A simply glorious choice. It ensured she stood out on Centre Court and we have been thinking of it ever since.
It was great to see Pippa sit alongside her sister last year, as it was Kate's second public appearance in 2024 since the royal revealed she had been receiving treatment for cancer.
Piappa was right by Kate's side as the spectators movingly gave the princess a standing ovation as she entered the atrium, alongside her niece, Princess Charlotte.
Pippa's 'special' dress
Pippa's dress was designed in a dazzling rosy pink that had a subtle 'Barbiecore' vibe to it. Although everyone has been wearing butter yellow this summer, pale pink is slowly taking over from the sunshine shade, having been seen all over the catwalks this season.
What's more, Pippa's dress had a very special meaning attached to it - it was the same frock she wore to her little brother, James' wedding to Alizée Thevenet in 2021. We have no doubt that the style brings back wonderful memories to Pippa each time she wears it.
Beulah London was founded by Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan in 2010. The famously sustainable fashion brand is loved not only by the Middleton sisters but also by Princess Beatrice, too.