Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Barbie dress just became THE style of summer 2025
Subscribe
Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Barbie dress just became THE style of summer 2025
Pippa Middleton in the royal box at Wimbledon 2012© PA Images via Getty Images

Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Barbie dress just became the style of summer 2025

Pippa looked pretty in pink as she sat in the royal box

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share this:

Wimbledon 2025 is well underway, and we have loved every minute so far - from the nail-biting action to, of course, the elegant outfits the spectators have been rocking.

Although we haven't seen Wimbledon regular, Pippa Middleton, just yet, we are on the lookout, as the sister of the Princess of Wales never fails to turn up at the world's most famous tennis tournament.

In the meantime, though, we are still musing over this amazing fashion throwback the mother-of-three donned last year.

Pippa Middleton court-side of Centre Court© Karwai Tang
Pippa Middleton looked incredible in her Barbie pink dress

The brunette beauty famously teamed up with her sister Kate in 2024 to watch the Men's final. Pippa, who is married to James Matthews, totally coordinated with her big sis, rocking a stunning frilled blush pink creation by Beulah London, which went magnificently with Kate's purple Safiyaa dress.

Pippa wore a beautiful dress from Beulah© Clive Brunskill
Pippa sat in the Royal Box with Kate and Princess Charlotte

Pippa's dress featured three summer essentials - florals, ruffles, and a waist-defining bow. A simply glorious choice. It ensured she stood out on Centre Court and we have been thinking of it ever since.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts

Media Image© AFP via Getty Images

1. A lot of tennis balls 

Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 

2. Strawberries and cream

Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 

3. Rufus the Hawk

Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 

4. Prize money 

The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.

5. Longest match in history

In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68. 

It was great to see Pippa sit alongside her sister last year, as it was Kate's second public appearance in 2024 since the royal revealed she had been receiving treatment for cancer.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

 Piappa was right by Kate's side as the spectators movingly gave the princess a standing ovation as she entered the atrium, alongside her niece, Princess Charlotte.

Pippa's 'special' dress

Pippa's dress was designed in a dazzling rosy pink that had a subtle 'Barbiecore' vibe to it. Although everyone has been wearing butter yellow this summer, pale pink is slowly taking over from the sunshine shade, having been seen all over the catwalks this season.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte twinned in shades© Getty
Pippa's dress had a special memory attached to it

What's more, Pippa's dress had a very special meaning attached to it - it was the same frock she wore to her little brother, James' wedding to Alizée Thevenet in 2021. We have no doubt that the style brings back wonderful memories to Pippa each time she wears it.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England.
The Princess of Wales also wore a Beulah dress at Wimbledon in 2021

Beulah London was founded by Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan in 2010. The famously sustainable fashion brand is loved not only by the Middleton sisters but also by Princess Beatrice, too.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More