Kate Middleton rocked above-the-knee bridal dress for Princess Charlotte's milestone
Catherine in white dress and headband waist up© Getty

Princess Kate rocked above-the-knee bridal dress for Princess Charlotte's milestone day

Saturday marked 10 years since Princess Charlotte's christening

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales rarely wears an all-white look but on a special day in 2015, she made an exception.

Kate, now 43, was seen arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate alongside members of the royal family and her own relatives to celebrate her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening, an occasion which marked its 10th anniversary on Saturday.

Kate Middleton pushing Princess Charlotte in a Silver Cross pram© Getty

The then-Duchess of Cambridge wore a bright coat dress by Alexander McQueen which featured a collared neckline and hem that skimmed the knee. The dress was cinched in at the waist and also featured long sleeves for a demure look.

William comforting George at Charlotte's christening© Getty

For Charlotte's Christening, Kate wore her hair in a chic low chignon to accommodate her flower-adorned Jane Taylor hat. Her look was made complete with a set of diamond earrings and a pair of cream patent pumps.

Kate Middleton smiling at Princess Charlotte on christening day© Getty Images

Meanwhile, baby Charlotte wore a traditional Honiton lace and white satin robe which was a replica of the gown worn by Queen Victoria's daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841.

Princess Charlotte and kate on chapel steps© Getty

A right royal re-wear

The princess' Alexander McQueen coat dress remains one of her favourite pieces, evident in how she has re-worn it on a number of important occasions.

Kate was a picture-perfect wedding guest in a butter yellow version of the designer coat dress when she attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials in 2018. 

Princess Charlotte and catherine stand on steps in white dresses© Getty

The royal was seen holding the hand of Princess Charlotte, who by this time was old enough to be a sweet little bridesmaid, as she stood on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor, putting the look on full display.

Catherine in white coat dress© Getty

Most recently, Kate wore her McQueen dress to the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in 2022. Switching up her accessories for a modern take, the mother-of-three rocked a Jane Taylor headband and black heels.

Princess of Wales holding cup of tea and wearing blazer and striped shirt© Getty Images

Kate's recent outing

The Princess of Wales was spotted out during the week the family marked 10 years since Charlotte's christening. 

A master at daytime chic, Kate wore a Ralph Lauren striped shirt, Blaze Milano blazer, and chocolate brown cigarette pants when she visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex on Wednesday.

