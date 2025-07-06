Princess Kate rocked above-the-knee bridal dress for Princess Charlotte's milestone day

The Princess of Wales rarely wears an all-white look but on a special day in 2015, she made an exception.

Kate, now 43, was seen arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate alongside members of the royal family and her own relatives to celebrate her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening, an occasion which marked its 10th anniversary on Saturday.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

© Getty The then-Duchess of Cambridge wore a bright coat dress by Alexander McQueen which featured a collared neckline and hem that skimmed the knee. The dress was cinched in at the waist and also featured long sleeves for a demure look.





© Getty For Charlotte's Christening, Kate wore her hair in a chic low chignon to accommodate her flower-adorned Jane Taylor hat. Her look was made complete with a set of diamond earrings and a pair of cream patent pumps.



© Getty Images Meanwhile, baby Charlotte wore a traditional Honiton lace and white satin robe which was a replica of the gown worn by Queen Victoria's daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841.



© Getty A right royal re-wear The princess' Alexander McQueen coat dress remains one of her favourite pieces, evident in how she has re-worn it on a number of important occasions. Kate was a picture-perfect wedding guest in a butter yellow version of the designer coat dress when she attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials in 2018.

© Getty The royal was seen holding the hand of Princess Charlotte, who by this time was old enough to be a sweet little bridesmaid, as she stood on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor, putting the look on full display.



© Getty Most recently, Kate wore her McQueen dress to the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in 2022. Switching up her accessories for a modern take, the mother-of-three rocked a Jane Taylor headband and black heels.



© Getty Images Kate's recent outing The Princess of Wales was spotted out during the week the family marked 10 years since Charlotte's christening. A master at daytime chic, Kate wore a Ralph Lauren striped shirt, Blaze Milano blazer, and chocolate brown cigarette pants when she visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex on Wednesday.