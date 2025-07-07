Princess Kate's sky-high stilettos are the most daring heels to hit the Royal Box

The Princess of Wales may be a Wimbledon regular, especially as she is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but her first, fresh-faced Wimbledon appearance will never be forgotten.

In 2011, not long after the monumental royal wedding, Prince William's wife joined her husband on Centre Court, taking her seat in the Royal Box to watch Great Britain's Andy Murray and France's Richard Gasquet.

Kate's look was nothing short of iconic. The brunette beauty wore a dress known as the 'Moraiah' by Temperley London.

© Getty The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the Royal Box on Centre Court in 2011

It was white and sleek, but also pretty, young and fun, featuring three tiers of pleated ruffles and delicate shoulder straps, perfect for a hot summer's day.

© Getty Accessorising to perfection, Kate wore a gold bracelet which was rumoured to be a gift from Queen Camilla, and she carried her Stuart Weitzman 'Muse' clutch. But did you see her shoes?



© FilmMagic Kate donned a pair of nude high heels by one of her favourite luxury high street stores, L.K.Bennett. Known as the 'Sledge Pumps', it's fair to say these heels are pretty high, which is no mean feat in the Royal Box, where the steps look pretty steep.



© Getty Images The Princess was pretty daring with these stamps. Let's remember that the shoes she chose to step out in last year were a pair of tan slingback heels by Camilla Elphick, which are of the kitten variety and a lot lower.

Kate's famous nude heels During her early years as a working royal, Kate was rarely seen without her L.K.Bennett pumps. The shoes in question hit headlines when the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore them on a visit to a mosque in 2012; and took them off as a mark of respect before entering.

© WireImage Princess Kate loves L.K.Bennett Since then, Kate has consistently supported the British brand, adding more heels from the label to her collection, and has also carried several of their clutch bags, and donned a fleet of their dresses.