Princess Kate's sky-high stilettos are the most daring heels to hit the Royal Box

In 2011, not long after the monumental royal wedding, Prince William's wife joined her husband on Centre Court, taking her seat in the Royal Box to watch Great Britain's Andy Murray and France's Richard Gasquet.
Kate's look was nothing short of iconic. The brunette beauty wore a dress known as the 'Moraiah' by Temperley London.
It was white and sleek, but also pretty, young and fun, featuring three tiers of pleated ruffles and delicate shoulder straps, perfect for a hot summer's day.
Accessorising to perfection, Kate wore a gold bracelet which was rumoured to be a gift from Queen Camilla, and she carried her Stuart Weitzman 'Muse' clutch. But did you see her shoes?
Kate donned a pair of nude high heels by one of her favourite luxury high street stores, L.K.Bennett. Known as the 'Sledge Pumps', it's fair to say these heels are pretty high, which is no mean feat in the Royal Box, where the steps look pretty steep.
The Princess was pretty daring with these stamps. Let's remember that the shoes she chose to step out in last year were a pair of tan slingback heels by Camilla Elphick, which are of the kitten variety and a lot lower.
Kate's famous nude heels
During her early years as a working royal, Kate was rarely seen without her L.K.Bennett pumps. The shoes in question hit headlines when the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore them on a visit to a mosque in 2012; and took them off as a mark of respect before entering.
Princess Kate loves L.K.Bennett
Since then, Kate has consistently supported the British brand, adding more heels from the label to her collection, and has also carried several of their clutch bags, and donned a fleet of their dresses.
The Princess even chose to wear a red coat from L.K. Bennett back in September 2022. The striking style featured bold gold buttons, as well as gold horse-bit detail on the pockets. It was named the 'Spencer' coat, seemingly a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as, of course, Spencer was her maiden name.
