Kate Middleton's sky-high stilettos are the most daring heels to hit the Royal Box
Kate Middleton arrives in the royal box on centre court during the women's semi-final matches on the eleventh day of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2016. © AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kate's sky-high stilettos are the most daring heels to hit the Royal Box

Prince William's wife's choice of footwear was certainly brave in this fashion throwback

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales may be a Wimbledon regular, especially as she is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but her first, fresh-faced Wimbledon appearance will never be forgotten.

In 2011, not long after the monumental royal wedding, Prince William's wife joined her husband on Centre Court, taking her seat in the Royal Box to watch Great Britain's Andy Murray and France's Richard Gasquet.

Kate's look was nothing short of iconic. The brunette beauty wore a dress known as the 'Moraiah' by Temperley London. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court© Getty
The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the Royal Box on Centre Court in 2011

It was white and sleek, but also pretty, young and fun, featuring three tiers of pleated ruffles and delicate shoulder straps, perfect for a hot summer's day.

Kate Middleton wearing a white dress and gold bracelet at Wimbledon in 2011© Getty

Accessorising to perfection, Kate wore a gold bracelet which was rumoured to be a gift from Queen Camilla, and she carried her Stuart Weitzman 'Muse' clutch. But did you see her shoes?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seen arriving at Wimbledon Grand Slam tennis tournament at Wimbledon on June 27, 2011 in London, England. © FilmMagic

Kate donned a pair of nude high heels by one of her favourite luxury high street stores, L.K.Bennett. Known as the 'Sledge Pumps', it's fair to say these heels are pretty high, which is no mean feat in the Royal Box, where the steps look pretty steep.

Three women and a man walking © Getty Images

The Princess was pretty daring with these stamps. Let's remember that the shoes she chose to step out in last year were a pair of tan slingback heels by Camilla Elphick, which are of the kitten variety and a lot lower.

nude high heels worn by Kate Middleton, from L.K.Bennett

Kate's famous nude heels

During her early years as a working royal, Kate was rarely seen without her L.K.Bennett pumps. The shoes in question hit headlines when the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore them on a visit to a mosque in 2012; and took them off as a mark of respect before entering.

Kate Middleton wears a blue and white floral dress by L.K.Bennett as she visits the national youth charity Youthscape at Bute Mills on August 24, 2016 in Luton, England. © WireImage

Princess Kate loves L.K.Bennett

Since then, Kate has consistently supported the British brand, adding more heels from the label to her collection, and has also carried several of their clutch bags, and donned a fleet of their dresses.

Kate Middleton wearing red 'Spencer' coat by LK Bennett© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess even chose to wear a red coat from L.K. Bennett back in September 2022. The striking style featured bold gold buttons, as well as gold horse-bit detail on the pockets. It was named the 'Spencer' coat, seemingly a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as, of course, Spencer was her maiden name. 

