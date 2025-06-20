Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet is a real-life Disney Princess in 'super flattering' Ascot gown

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling have made several high-profile joint appearances since going public with their romance, but their most recent trip to Ascot is one of Harriet's most iconic looks to date.

The NHS Pediatric Nurse Specialist had chosen a gorgeously muted outfit on day one of the races, blending into the background with her understated cream tweed top and matching midi skirt by Suzannah London. Upping the ante on Thursday, Harriet ensured all eyes were on her as she had a Disney Princess moment in her canary yellow frock.

Not to be confused with the more subtle butter yellow trend, which is taking 2025 fashion stories by storm, Harriet went bolder and brighter in a Beulah London puff-sleeve dress, which is not unlike Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

© James Whatling Harriet looked lovely in a lemon Beulah dress

Costing £725, the 'Sienna' lemon midi features a "super flattering shape", according to the brand, with its belted waist and A-line skirt. Completing her outfit, Harriet wore Emmy London shoes, which were visible as she performed a deep curtsey to King Charles, and a Nicola de Selincourt hat topped with a bow and finished with a birdcage veil.

© James Whatling Harriet was captured curtseying to the King

Underneath, she styled her long blonde hair in a low bun, leaving face-framing strands loose, and carried an Anya Hindmarch pearl clutch.

Relationship milestone

The appearance comes just days after Peter and Harriet marked an important relationship milestone.

© Getty Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have attended several public events since they started dating in 2024, including the Outsourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup

Peter was joined by his girlfriend for the carriage procession for the first time on day one of Ascot, marking the couple's public declaration of commitment.

Zara Tindall's brother had previously ridden in the carriage with his former partners, including ex-wife Autumn Phillips and Lindsay Wallace.

Princess Kate's Ascot wardrobe © Shutterstock It's Royal Ascot week and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne teamed up with Samantha from the hugely popular Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily (formerly the Royal Fashion Police) to look back on Princess Kate’s Ascot wardrobe and offer some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week. ENTER KATE'S ASCOT WARDROBE HERE

Peter split from Autumn, with whom he shares daughters Savannah and Isla, in 2019 and the pair got divorced in 2021. He started dating Harriet in 2024, and they have since made several public appearances together, including Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Prince of Wales's charity polo match in Windsor.