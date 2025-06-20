Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling is a real-life Disney Princess in 'super flattering' Ascot gown
Subscribe
Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling is a real-life Disney Princess in 'super flattering' Ascot gown
Harriet Sperling in a yellow dress looking at Peter Phillips at Ascot© James Veysey/Shutterstock

Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet is a real-life Disney Princess in 'super flattering' Ascot gown

Princess Anne's son arrived at Ascot with his glamorous girlfriend

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling have made several high-profile joint appearances since going public with their romance, but their most recent trip to Ascot is one of Harriet's most iconic looks to date.

The NHS Pediatric Nurse Specialist had chosen a gorgeously muted outfit on day one of the races, blending into the background with her understated cream tweed top and matching midi skirt by Suzannah London. Upping the ante on Thursday, Harriet ensured all eyes were on her as she had a Disney Princess moment in her canary yellow frock.

Not to be confused with the more subtle butter yellow trend, which is taking 2025 fashion stories by storm, Harriet went bolder and brighter in a Beulah London puff-sleeve dress, which is not unlike Belle from Beauty and the Beast. 

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips at Royal Ascot© James Whatling
Harriet looked lovely in a lemon Beulah dress

Costing £725, the 'Sienna' lemon midi features a "super flattering shape", according to the brand, with its belted waist and A-line skirt. Completing her outfit, Harriet wore Emmy London shoes, which were visible as she performed a deep curtsey to King Charles, and a Nicola de Selincourt hat topped with a bow and finished with a birdcage veil.

Harriet Sperling curtseying in lemon dress© James Whatling
Harriet was captured curtseying to the King

Underneath, she styled her long blonde hair in a low bun, leaving face-framing strands loose, and carried an Anya Hindmarch pearl clutch.

Relationship milestone

The appearance comes just days after Peter and Harriet marked an important relationship milestone.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling smile for camera © Getty
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have attended several public events since they started dating in 2024, including the Outsourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup

Peter was joined by his girlfriend for the carriage procession for the first time on day one of Ascot, marking the couple's public declaration of commitment.

Zara Tindall's brother had previously ridden in the carriage with his former partners, including ex-wife Autumn Phillips and Lindsay Wallace.

Princess Kate's Ascot wardrobe

Princess Kate ascot dresses © Shutterstock

It's Royal Ascot week and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne teamed up with Samantha from the hugely popular Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily (formerly the Royal Fashion Police) to look back on Princess Kate’s Ascot wardrobe and offer some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week. 

Peter split from Autumn, with whom he shares daughters Savannah and Isla, in 2019 and the pair got divorced in 2021. He started dating Harriet in 2024, and they have since made several public appearances together, including Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Prince of Wales's charity polo match in Windsor. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for day one of Royal Ascot

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More