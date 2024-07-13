Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling is so elegant in cinched tea dress to support Prince William

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips looked totally loved-up as he stepped out for a day at the polo with his new girlfriend Harriet Sperling who looked stunning in florals.

The royal's partner was seen cheering on Peter's cousin, Prince William, as he competed in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park on Friday.

© Getty Harriet and Peter's romance was confirmed in May

The NHS nurse looked elegant in the 'Flora Linear Blue Flower Dress' from Beulah London - one of the Duchess of Edinburgh's favourite brands.

© Getty Harriet wore a Beulah dress

The chic number featured an A-line cut, a cinched waistline, a V-neck, and puffed sleeves. The elegant tea dress was teamed with the 'High Sevillana Dali' espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers in pink with green velvet lace-up straps secured to the ankle.

The freelance writer rounded off her look with the 'Neeson Tassel' crossbody bag from Anya Hindmarch and popped on a pair of dark sunglasses.

© Getty Harriet Sperling cheered on Prince William

Her light brunette hair was blowdried straight and she rocked an orange-toned red manicure.

© Getty The couple looked loved-up

Zara Tindall's brother was a supportive cousin in neutral chino-style trousers and a black blazer.

Harriet's sartorial taste

The paediatric nurse has been spotted at a number of events with the Princess' son since they first went public with their relationship in the Badminton Horse Trials in May.

© Getty Peter Phillips' appeared with his new partner Harriet Sterling for the first time at the Badminton Horse Trials

The mother-of-one was seen wearing a casual blue floral dress with tortoiseshell sunglasses. Her most accomplished look of late was the pale pink ensemble she wore on day four of Royal Ascot in June.

© James Whatling Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips made their Royal Ascot debut as a couple

She was seen wearing an A-line number with three dainty bows down the front which also featured a rounded neckline, a tapered waist, and three-quarter-length straight-cut sleeves.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Harriet wore a splendid hat

Her Beulah London dress was teamed with a pair of dainty powder pink pumps from Emmy London and she carried a white and beige clutch bag with a chevron print.

The finishing touch was Harriet's beautiful floral hat which was catered for by her chic updo. Her makeup look was fresh and radiant featuring a thin liquid eyeliner and natural lip.

She was seen integrating nicely into the royal family, chatting with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Peter's cousin, Princess Beatrice.

© Getty Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling arrive on day ten of Wimbledon

DISCOVER: Peter Phillips steps out at British Grand Prix after Princess Anne leaves hospital

Harriet also accompanied Peter to Wimbledon on day ten where she opted for a cream and teal floral tea dress with tan wedges.