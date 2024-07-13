Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling wows in cinched dress
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling smile for camera © Getty

Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling is so elegant in cinched tea dress to support Prince William

The couple cheered on Prince William at the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips looked totally loved-up as he stepped out for a day at the polo with his new girlfriend Harriet Sperling who looked stunning in florals.

The royal's partner was seen cheering on Peter's cousin, Prince William, as he competed in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park on Friday. 

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling during the Royal Charity Polo match at Castle Ground© Getty
Harriet and Peter's romance was confirmed in May

The NHS nurse looked elegant in the 'Flora Linear Blue Flower Dress' from Beulah London - one of the Duchess of Edinburgh's favourite brands.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips walk across polo field© Getty
Harriet wore a Beulah dress

The chic number featured an A-line cut, a cinched waistline, a V-neck, and puffed sleeves. The elegant tea dress was teamed with the 'High Sevillana Dali' espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers in pink with green velvet lace-up straps secured to the ankle.

The freelance writer rounded off her look with the 'Neeson Tassel' crossbody bag from Anya Hindmarch and popped on a pair of dark sunglasses. 

Harriet Sperling clapping with peter phillips© Getty
Harriet Sperling cheered on Prince William

Her light brunette hair was blowdried straight and she rocked an orange-toned red manicure.

harriet sperling smiling at peter phillips© Getty
The couple looked loved-up

Zara Tindall's brother was a supportive cousin in neutral chino-style trousers and a black blazer. 

Harriet's sartorial taste

The paediatric nurse has been spotted at a number of events with the Princess' son since they first went public with their relationship in the Badminton Horse Trials in May.

Peter Phillips' new partner Harriet Sterling was at the Badminton Trials this weekend and met Queen Camilla© Getty
Peter Phillips' appeared with his new partner Harriet Sterling for the first time at the Badminton Horse Trials

The mother-of-one was seen wearing a casual blue floral dress with tortoiseshell sunglasses. Her most accomplished look of late was the pale pink ensemble she wore on day four of Royal Ascot in June. 

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips© James Whatling
Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips made their Royal Ascot debut as a couple

She was seen wearing an A-line number with three dainty bows down the front which also featured a rounded neckline, a tapered waist, and three-quarter-length straight-cut sleeves.

Harriet wore a splendid hat© Max Mumby/Indigo
Harriet wore a splendid hat

Her Beulah London dress was teamed with a pair of dainty powder pink pumps from Emmy London and she carried a white and beige clutch bag with a chevron print.

The finishing touch was Harriet's beautiful floral hat which was catered for by her chic updo. Her makeup look was fresh and radiant featuring a thin liquid eyeliner and natural lip.

She was seen integrating nicely into the royal family, chatting with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Peter's cousin, Princess Beatrice.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling © Getty
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling arrive on day ten of Wimbledon

Harriet also accompanied Peter to Wimbledon on day ten where she opted for a cream and teal floral tea dress with tan wedges.

