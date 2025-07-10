Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton 'reappears' after six months in the £370 jacket of 2025
Pippa and James Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.© PA Images via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales' sister wowed at Silverstone

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Pippa Middleton made our week when she was pictured at Silverstone on Sunday, her first public appearance in six months.

The Princess of Wales' sister joined her husband James Matthews for a day at the British Grand Prix, and she looked so chic as she hit the famous tarmac.

The 41-year-old beauty looked whimsical in white, sporting a delightful midi-dress by Usisi Sister. Looking like the true fashion icon she is, the mother-of-three topped her look with a fabulous jacket by Sezanne in a deep suede tan, which she wore cape style, lowly slung over her shoulders. Looking effortlessly cool, she also rocked some Finlay & Co sunglasses and carried the 'Mabel' bag by Emmy London - a brand her royal sister frequently sports.

Pippa wore this stunning suede jacket by Sezanne
Pippa wore this stunning suede jacket by Sezanne

Much was said about Pippa's hair - it was a lot shorter than we remember! Straight and sleek, it finished just above her shoulders

 When did we last see Pippa?

We last saw Pippa back in December, when she supported her sister Kate at her 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The couple were joined by Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, and Pippa Middleton for the service© Getty Images
Pippa was last seen in December

Pippa, who is the middle child of Michael and Carole Middleton, joined the rest of her family at the event, and everyone loved her look, which was assumed to be designer, but was actually from high street favourite Karen Millen.

Pippa Middleton attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the theme for this years' 'Together At Christmas' service is the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially during the most difficult times of our lives. The service also highlights remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities. © Getty
Pippa wore a Karen Millen dress

Pippa wore a black bouclé coat dress with a shimmery thread running through which gave pure Christmas vibes. 

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

She teamed the look with an incredible pair of burgundy high heels in crushed velvet by Jimmy Choo.

Pippa Middleton smiles outside at night, wearing the same chic black tweed dress with sparkling detail, red heels, and a red clutch, framed by festive Christmas lights.© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Pippa caused the style to sell out

Pippa's dress was greatly received by fans, who remarked how stunning the mother-of-three looked rocking the tweed number. As soon as P stepped out in it, it sold out rapidly. Move over the 'Kate effect'!

Princess of Wales visits the Royal Surrey County Hospital's Maternity Unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital on October 05, 2022 © Getty
The Princess of Wales loves Karen Millen

Interestingly, Karen Millen is also a brand that her sister Kate enjoys. Famously, in 2022, Kate visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit and brought the sunshine in a bright and cheerful marigold yellow dress crafted by KM. It featured a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice, and accentuated her shoulders. The frock was a radiant autumnal choice, and like Pippa's number, it sold out straight away.

