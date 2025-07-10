Pippa Middleton 'reappears' after six months in the £370 jacket of 2025

Pippa Middleton made our week when she was pictured at Silverstone on Sunday, her first public appearance in six months.

The Princess of Wales' sister joined her husband James Matthews for a day at the British Grand Prix, and she looked so chic as she hit the famous tarmac.

The 41-year-old beauty looked whimsical in white, sporting a delightful midi-dress by Usisi Sister. Looking like the true fashion icon she is, the mother-of-three topped her look with a fabulous jacket by Sezanne in a deep suede tan, which she wore cape style, lowly slung over her shoulders. Looking effortlessly cool, she also rocked some Finlay & Co sunglasses and carried the 'Mabel' bag by Emmy London - a brand her royal sister frequently sports.

Much was said about Pippa's hair - it was a lot shorter than we remember! Straight and sleek, it finished just above her shoulders

When did we last see Pippa?

We last saw Pippa back in December, when she supported her sister Kate at her 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Pippa, who is the middle child of Michael and Carole Middleton, joined the rest of her family at the event, and everyone loved her look, which was assumed to be designer, but was actually from high street favourite Karen Millen.

Pippa wore a black bouclé coat dress with a shimmery thread running through which gave pure Christmas vibes.

She teamed the look with an incredible pair of burgundy high heels in crushed velvet by Jimmy Choo.

Pippa's dress was greatly received by fans, who remarked how stunning the mother-of-three looked rocking the tweed number. As soon as P stepped out in it, it sold out rapidly. Move over the 'Kate effect'!

Interestingly, Karen Millen is also a brand that her sister Kate enjoys. Famously, in 2022, Kate visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit and brought the sunshine in a bright and cheerful marigold yellow dress crafted by KM. It featured a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice, and accentuated her shoulders. The frock was a radiant autumnal choice, and like Pippa's number, it sold out straight away.