Prince George accidentally reveals Trooping the Colour secret

Prince George always presents himself in the smartest way, following in the footsteps of his stylish mother Princess Kate and dapper father Prince William from an early age.
However, during the Trooping the Colour procession on Saturday, the 12-year-old let a royal style secret slip in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment.
When he was riding in the carriage with the Princess of Wales and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, photographers managed to get a snapshot of the label on his suit, and it revealed which brand his mother chose for the special day.
Thanks to the eagle-eyed royal style watcher @royal.fashion.daily, the suit was identified as the Ralph Lauren boys' Polo Wool Twill Suit, a classically smart style from the American heritage brand that features a notch lapel and the same expert tailoring that has earned the men's range its inimitable reputation.
Little Prince Louis was dressed in a similar suit that coordinated wonderfully with his brother, in the same navy hue but a double-breasted style.
The matching brotherly duo sat opposite the Princess of Wales and their sister Princess Charlotte, who were also coordinated in their outfits.
The 43-year-old stunned in a sky blue coat dress, while her 10-year-old daughter wore a soft pastel blue dress, truly looking like her mother's mini-me.
See the moment Prince George stops Prince Louis from waving to the crowd below...