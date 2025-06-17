Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George accidentally reveals Trooping the Colour secret – and nobody noticed
Prince George and Princess Charlotte on balcony at Trooping the Colour

Prince George accidentally reveals Trooping the Colour secret

Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest child rode with his mother and siblings in the carriage

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
Prince George always presents himself in the smartest way, following in the footsteps of his stylish mother Princess Kate and dapper father Prince William from an early age.

However, during the Trooping the Colour procession on Saturday, the 12-year-old let a royal style secret slip in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment.

When he was riding in the carriage with the Princess of Wales and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, photographers managed to get a snapshot of the label on his suit, and it revealed which brand his mother chose for the special day.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed royal style watcher @royal.fashion.daily, the suit was identified as the Ralph Lauren boys' Polo Wool Twill Suit, a classically smart style from the American heritage brand that features a notch lapel and the same expert tailoring that has earned the men's range its inimitable reputation.

Little Prince Louis was dressed in a similar suit that coordinated wonderfully with his brother, in the same navy hue but a double-breasted style.

Prince Louis, Prince George , the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour ceremony© PA Images via Getty Images
Prince George accidentally let the royal style secret slip

The matching brotherly duo sat opposite the Princess of Wales and their sister Princess Charlotte, who were also coordinated in their outfits.

The 43-year-old stunned in a sky blue coat dress, while her 10-year-old daughter wore a soft pastel blue dress, truly looking like her mother's mini-me.

Scroll down to see the best photos of Prince George and his siblings from the day… 

1/5

The Prince and Princess of Wales, are joined by members of the Royal Family during the Trooping of the Colour© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

In a candid behind-the-scenes moment, the Waleses were seen preparing for the procession, with Princess Kate and Prince George looking especially excited for things to kick off.

2/5

Prince Louis (left) and Prince George leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday.© PA Images via Getty Images

The brotherly duo were as smiley as ever in their matching suits, as Prince Louis began to eagerly wave at the crowds from the family carriage.

3/5

Princess Charlotte proudly looks on at mum Catherine© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and her mother also appeared to be having a brilliant time, sharing a sweet moment laughing together in the carriage.

4/5

Prince George appears to nudge Louis whilst on the balcony© Getty Images

On the balcony, there was a brief moment where Prince George had to correct his younger brother, who got a little excited, a little too early, to start waving to the public.

5/5

Prince Louis of Wales waves from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2025© Getty Images

However, the seven-year-old still got his chance to greet the crowds! He continued waving right until the very last moment he could, when the entire family had finally stepped off the balcony.

See the moment Prince George stops Prince Louis from waving to the crowd below...

