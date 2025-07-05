Duchess Sophie divides fans with her boldest summer dress of 2025

Duchess Sophie's summer style is defined by her dresses: some are elegantly subtle, and some are classically royal, but this one is unbelievably bold.

Attending the Kent County Show on Friday, the Duchess of Edinburgh opted for the most striking dress she's worn in summer 2025 so far, but royal style fans are feeling a little divided on it.

The wife of Prince Edward stepped out in the 'Kasia' floral print midi shirt dress from Erdem, which featured bold flower patterns in various shades of red, with a touch of white and light blue to break it up.

Duchess Sophie's dress fell just above her ankles, hugging her figure towards the waist and flaring at the hem, making for an elegant silhouette.

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Sophie opted for her boldest summer dress of 2025 so far

To accessories, the 60-year-old brought out her trusty 'Taormina' beige clutch from Sophie Habsburg, a pair of light tan espadrilles, and a trendy pair of round sunglasses with a light brown gradient from Stella McCartney.

However, followers of royal style blog @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram weren't all too keen on the look. One person commented: "Such a busy busy fabric. The dress is wearing her. She isn't wearing the dress."

Another penned: "A different choice of summer footwear would help this dress look better. These espadrilles cut her off at the ankle."

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Sophie's outfit choice divided her fans

It seems that perhaps the drawback of experimenting with various styles is that the Duchess of Edinburgh won't always please everyone, but it's always refreshing to see a fashion-forward royal opt for something a little more daring than the typical, though always classy, royal looks.

Duchess Sophie's waffle sundress

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two looked incredible when she stepped out for the Hertfordshire Schools food and farming day on Tuesday.

Duchess Sophie wore a floral dress from Peter Pilotto, which had short and floaty sleeves, a tapered waist and a gorgeous floaty skirt.

This time around, she accessorised with a pair of 'Valenciana' espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and the orange 'Lola' shoulder bag from Sophie Habsburg, rounding off her look with a pair of Stella McCartney sunglasses.

She previously wore the same dress to Wimbledon back in 2019, for day nine of the championships.