Princess Diana's twin nieces are their rarely-seen mother's double in unseen family portraits

Lady Amelia Spencer has wished her twin sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute and a swathe of previously unseen family portraits.

The sibling duo, who are the children of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and nieces of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, celebrated their 33rd birthday on Thursday.

"Happy birthday to my soulmate!" Lady Amelia wrote on her Instagram.

"Thank you for being my better half and my entire universe. My biggest gift in life is you! Thank you for being my number one forever and always, and since before we entered this world."

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer shared previously unseen snaps of her family, including this one with their mother

Her sister, Lady Eliza, was quick to comment under the gushing post with an equally sweet message for her twin: "My world. Happy happy birthday, my everything."

Lady Amelia’s post was full of sweet snaps of the twins throughout the years, but one particular photo stood out among the rest.

Amid the carousel of family photos was a portrait of Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza, their older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, their younger brother Viscount Louis Spencer, and their mother, Victoria Aitken.

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer are celebrating their 33rd birthday.

Though she mostly keeps a low profile, it’s safe to say that Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza bear a striking resemblance to their model mum.

Victoria was a British model for Dior and Levi’s, and was once described by famed fashion designer Ralph Lauren as "the most beautiful woman in the world," according to Tatler.

She met Charles Spencer sometime in the 1980s, and they reportedly became engaged just six weeks after they began dating.

© WireImage Charles Spencer and Victoria Lockwood got engaged after six weeks of dating

Charles chose a heart-shaped engagement ring made up of a diamond and a ruby, with a crown-like design on top and mini diamonds around the outside. The ring reportedly bore a striking resemblance to one owned by Queen Victoria. The pair married in 1989, with Prince Harry making an appearance as a pageboy.

After starting a new life in South Africa together, the couple divorced in 1997 following eight years of marriage.