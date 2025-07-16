Meghan Markle's It-girl Zara dress copied by teenage royal - and her mother

Meghan Markle put us to shame with her impeccable cooking attire as she filmed the Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

One of her most effortless looks that continues to live in our minds rent-free is the Zara linen blend midi dress. With its twisted shoulder, floaty silhouette and leg split, it offers the perfect breezy look to help keep cool in a heatwave.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in the frock back in March 2025, accessorising with her Cartier Love Yellow Gold Bracelet and Gold Tank Française Watch, but another royal has proven that it's this season's hottest buy.

© Netflix Meghan Markle wore a brown Zara dress in With Love, Meghan

Queen Letzia of Spain's daughter, Infanta Sofia, raided her mother's wardrobe for her recent outing to meet with the Board of Trustees of the Spanish Committee of the United World Colleges Foundation.

The 18-year-old Spanish royal gave Meghan's look a Gen-Z twist, swapping the caramel hue for a bold and bright green colour, and teaming it with nude-hued strappy pumps from Carolina Herrera, another favourite brand of Letizia's.

© Getty Sofia borrowed a green Zara dress from her mother's wardrobe

Queen Letizia actually wore the linen dress first, stepping out in the frock at the Retina Eco Awards back in 2023. She accentuated her waist with a black Hugo Boss belt and added a touch of glamour with suede cut-out Aquazzura heels and drop emerald earrings.

According to HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe, it's unsurprising that several royal ladies have chosen the "tailored dress" due to its versatile style. "This linen dress is one of those styles that would suit anyone - the tailored shape gives the wearer a streamlined look and the striking colour means it's ideal for numerous occasions, from work to cocktails.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain first wore the high street buy in 2023 at the 'Retina Eco' Awards

"It looks far more expensive than the price tag suggests, due to the classic cut and top-notch material. Zara always have a great selection of styles, always check their seasonal selection if you're after a chic frock on a budget."

Infanta's family reunion

Sofia recently enjoyed a family reunion with her older sister Princess Leonor, who has completed her naval training.

© Chema Clares/GTRES/Shutterstock Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor shared an emotional reunion this week

Back in January, Leonor embarked on a five-month voyage on board the naval training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano, visiting Latin American countries and New York.

The princess then returned to Spain to spend a month on the frigate, Blas de Lezo. On Monday, she was also presented with the Gold Medal of Galicia in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

She was joined by her family for the presentation of Royal Dispatches, where the 19-year-old heir to the Spanish throne was pictured in her white uniform as she hugged Sofia.

Letizia's youngest daughter, who recently graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales, also wore white for the occasion, while Letizia looked elegant in a navy ruffled dress

In the coming weeks, Leonor will start her third and final year of military training at San Javier Air Force Academy in Murcia.