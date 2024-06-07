Princess Eugenie leads best dressed guests at Duke of Westminster's wedding

The Prince of Wales was believed to be the only senior member of the British royal family to attend the high society wedding of the year, where he is taking on the important role of usher for his long-term friend Hugh Grosvenor. However, Eugenie delighted fans with her surprise appearance, turning heads in a gentle olive green wedding guest dress featuring a V-neckline and close-fitting cut.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter is no stranger to dressing for high-profile events, regularly attending royal weddings, red carpets and banquets with her husband Jack Brooksbank. She proved her sartorial prowess once again for her latest outing, completing her outfit with chic high heels and a stunning fascinator which featured chic netted detail.

Snapped alongside her good friend, former Vogue editor Violet Henderson Vestey, Eugenie's auburn hair had been styled into effortless loose curls and her makeup remained subtle, with flawless skin, a sweep of blush along her cheekbones and long lashes highlighting her features.