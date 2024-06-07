Princess Eugenie leads best dressed guests at Duke of Westminster's wedding

Princess Eugenie joined her cousin Prince William in Chester on Friday to celebrate the Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson.
Princess Eugenie
The Prince of Wales was believed to be the only senior member of the British royal family to attend the high society wedding of the year, where he is taking on the important role of usher for his long-term friend Hugh Grosvenor. However, Eugenie delighted fans with her surprise appearance, turning heads in a gentle olive green wedding guest dress featuring a V-neckline and close-fitting cut.
Sarah Ferguson's daughter is no stranger to dressing for high-profile events, regularly attending royal weddings, red carpets and banquets with her husband Jack Brooksbank. She proved her sartorial prowess once again for her latest outing, completing her outfit with chic high heels and a stunning fascinator which featured chic netted detail.
Snapped alongside her good friend, former Vogue editor Violet Henderson Vestey, Eugenie's auburn hair had been styled into effortless loose curls and her makeup remained subtle, with flawless skin, a sweep of blush along her cheekbones and long lashes highlighting her features.
Charlie van Straubenzee and his wife Daisy
Charlie van Straubenzee arrived alongside his wife Daisy who looked totally radiant in a pink floral dress by royally-loved, and recently closed label The Vampire's Wife.
Charlie Gilkes and his wife Anneke
Charlie Gilkes and wife Anneke looked fresh and glowing as they arrived at the church, with Anneke rocking a pastel pink, close-fitting style and taupe headband.
Thomas van Straubenzee and his wife Lucy
Thomas van Straubenzee and wife Lucy looked as chic as ever as they stepped out at the wedding of the year. Lucy looked incredible in her Beulah London dress which Princess Beatrice has previously also been snapped wearing.