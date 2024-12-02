Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene's daughter Princess Gabriella, 9, copies mother in knee-high boots
Princess Charlene in a cream coat with red lipstick next to Prince Albert© Pascal Le Segretain

Princess Charlene and daughter Princess Gabriella, 9, twin in knee-high boots

Twins Jacques and Gabriella joined their parents for a festive outing

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene has become an undisputed style muse since marrying Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011, and her young daughter appears to be following in her footsteps.

As Charlene and Albert stepped out for a festive family outing with their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella at Place du Casino, they co-ordinated in true royal style. 

Princess Charlene houndstooth coat© Instagram / Eric Mathon / Princier Palace
Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella both wore wintery knee-high boots

The star of the show was Gabriella, who looked angelic in a tailored snow-white coat, a black scarf and matching knee-high boots. She completed her monochromatic look with her long brunette hair falling in soft waves with a fringe framing her face.

Meanwhile, Charlene looked very similar in a grey houndstooth midi jacket with a black turtleneck jumper keeping the cool air at bay, black leather gloves and black heeled knee-high boots.

The Princely Family watched Monaco light up for Christmas© Instagram / Eric Mathon / Princier Palace
The Princely Family watched Monaco light up for Christmas

The South African-born added a splash of colour to her elegant ensemble with berry-red lipstick that offset the platinum blonde highlights running through her honey-hued hair.

The Palais Princier wrote on Instagram [translated to English]: "On Saturday 30 November, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène, accompanied by Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, launched the end-of-year celebrations by lighting up the city, the Prince's Palace and the Carabinieri barracks.

"The Princely Family then went to the Place du Casino to discover the 18-meter high tree and the five giant animated Christmas balls, decorations inspired by magical moments of Christmas." 

Meanwhile, the father-son duo chose a navy blue colourway, with Grace Kelly's son wearing a smart jacket and tie while his nine-year-old kept it more casual in a grey waterproof coat.

Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Christmas Tree at Monaco Palace © Getty
Jacques and Gabriella often twin with their parents

Albert may not have appeared very festive for his latest outing, but that all changes during their private family Christmas, Charlene admitted.

The royals typically attend midnight mass at Monaco’s cathedral before opening presents together on Christmas morning.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Charlene arrive to take part in a Children's Christmas ceremony on December 18, 2013 at the Monaco Palace in festive looks© Getty
Charlene opened up about her family Christmas traditions

"[Jacques and Gabriella] always leave a glass of milk and cookies for him, as well as water and grass for his reindeer," Charlene told French magazine Point de Vue.

"We gather around the tree. My husband, when he is with Jacques and Gabriella, is at his happiest, and he always wants to wear something festive for the occasion."

