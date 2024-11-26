Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Princess Charlene's 'curious' daughter Princess Gabriella, 9, is just like her
Subscribe
How Princess Charlene's 'curious' daughter Princess Gabriella, 9, is just like her
Digital Cover royal-style© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Princess Charlene's 'curious' daughter Princess Gabriella, 9, is just like her

The Monegasque royal opened up about her mini-me daughter's personality quirks

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene of Monaco's inimitable style has long dubbed her one of the best-dressed royals, but her nine-year-old daughter is not far behind. 

Princess Gabriella, the daughter of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, and twin sister of the heir apparent to the throne of Monaco, Prince Jacques, is already proving herself as a royal fashion trailblazer. 

At age eight, the young royal stepped out wearing a double-breasted navy coat designed by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo. She paired her look with £435 Louboutin shoes, marking a first for the young royal in heels. 

Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023 © Getty
The young royal wore a Didierangelo coat and Louboutin shoes in 2023

On Monaco's National Day this year, the stylish young royal looked equally chic in a pastel-lilac coat dress bejewelled with glittering beading, paired with a matching hair bow. 

She matched with her ever-stylish mother, who looked sublime in a sharp and sophisticated in an angular, asymmetrical suit in a powdery purple crepe satin.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day celebrations in the courtyard of the Monaco palace on November 19, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco. © PLS Pool

In an exclusive interview with Gala magazine last month, the South African-born royal spoke candidly about raising twins. It gave a rare insight into her daughter's charming personality as she gradually takes after her interest in fashion and beauty. 

Speaking about raising her twins alongside her royal duties, Princess Charlene admitted: "Yes, it’s definitely difficult to find time to spend alone time with them, but it’s so important when you’re parents to twins.

prince jacques with gabriella on monaco national day© Getty Images
The young royal is very different from her twin brother

"The conversations I have with Jacques are so different to the ones I have with Gabriella, as is the time I spend with each of them. Gabriella is very curious. She’s very intrigued by the world around her and life in general. She asks a lot of questions and needs a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he’s curious and more of an observer. More reserved, he’s naturally very calm."

Princess Gabriella's public appearances may be infrequent due to her age, but the stylish young royal never fails to look immaculate as she takes after her mother's unrivalled elegance. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco.
Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother Princess Charlene is matching outfits on Monaco's National Day 2023

Revealing whether her daughter has shown an interest in fashion and beauty, Princess Charlene said: "Over the last few months, I’ve noticed that she’s more and more interested in it. She likes what she likes, and what kind of clothes she feels comfortable in. But she’s still very young."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More