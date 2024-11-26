Princess Charlene's 'curious' daughter Princess Gabriella, 9, is just like her

Princess Charlene of Monaco's inimitable style has long dubbed her one of the best-dressed royals, but her nine-year-old daughter is not far behind.

Princess Gabriella, the daughter of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, and twin sister of the heir apparent to the throne of Monaco, Prince Jacques, is already proving herself as a royal fashion trailblazer.

At age eight, the young royal stepped out wearing a double-breasted navy coat designed by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo. She paired her look with £435 Louboutin shoes, marking a first for the young royal in heels.

© Getty The young royal wore a Didierangelo coat and Louboutin shoes in 2023

On Monaco's National Day this year, the stylish young royal looked equally chic in a pastel-lilac coat dress bejewelled with glittering beading, paired with a matching hair bow.

She matched with her ever-stylish mother, who looked sublime in a sharp and sophisticated in an angular, asymmetrical suit in a powdery purple crepe satin.

© PLS Pool

In an exclusive interview with Gala magazine last month, the South African-born royal spoke candidly about raising twins. It gave a rare insight into her daughter's charming personality as she gradually takes after her interest in fashion and beauty.

Speaking about raising her twins alongside her royal duties, Princess Charlene admitted: "Yes, it’s definitely difficult to find time to spend alone time with them, but it’s so important when you’re parents to twins.

© Getty Images The young royal is very different from her twin brother

"The conversations I have with Jacques are so different to the ones I have with Gabriella, as is the time I spend with each of them. Gabriella is very curious. She’s very intrigued by the world around her and life in general. She asks a lot of questions and needs a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he’s curious and more of an observer. More reserved, he’s naturally very calm."

Princess Gabriella's public appearances may be infrequent due to her age, but the stylish young royal never fails to look immaculate as she takes after her mother's unrivalled elegance.

Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother Princess Charlene is matching outfits on Monaco's National Day 2023

Revealing whether her daughter has shown an interest in fashion and beauty, Princess Charlene said: "Over the last few months, I’ve noticed that she’s more and more interested in it. She likes what she likes, and what kind of clothes she feels comfortable in. But she’s still very young."