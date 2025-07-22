Pippa Middleton publicly supports heartbroken sister Kate in silk dress and Y2K cropped jacket

Pippa Middleton's most iconic outfit to this day remains her bridesmaid dress for her sister, the Princess of Wales' royal wedding, but she has worn a number of other noteworthy gowns that slipped through the cracks.

Back in May 2007, four years before her iconic fashion moment, Pippa stepped out for a book launch party at Asprey in a golden yellow satin dress. Features included a V-neck, a fitted waist and a flowing midi skirt, with a black and red poppy print at the hem that petered out to delicate dots on the bodice.

Pippa layered a trademark Y2k black cropped bolero jacket over the top and made her look cohesive with ebony slingback heels.

She pushed her hair over to one side as she cuddled up to her older sister, a quiet show of support after Kate had split from Prince William the month before

© Getty Images Pippa Middleton was pictured with her sister Kate one month after she split from William in 2007

Putting on a brave face, Kate smiled for the cameras in a white lace midi dress with black open-toe heels. However, at home, she was privately dealing with heartbreak, as she later admitted during their engagement interview in 2010.

Kate and William's split

The Prince and Princess of Wales opened up about their brief split at the engagement interview

The royal had originally met in 2001 at St. Andrews University and started dating the following year, but it is thought that they temporarily split in April 2007.

Robert Jobson's book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, recounted how King Charles' son had an "emotionally charged 30-minute conversation" with his then-girlfriend to end their relationship.

"[William] celebrated their break-up with an alcohol-fuelled night at the Mahiki nightclub in Mayfair with his close pals. 'I'm free!' he shouted as he slipped into a drunken version of the robot dance.

"He then told his friends that they should all 'drink the menu', which they more or less ended up doing," wrote Robert in excerpts published in the Daily Mail.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple met while studying at St Andrews University

Meanwhile, Kate reportedly focused on enjoying holidays and spending time with her family.

"Carole Middleton acted swiftly, taking her heartbroken daughter for a break in Dublin - a welcome respite from media scrutiny," Robert said.

Just two months later, they rekindled their romance at a fancy dress party where they were reportedly spotted kissing on the dancefloor. They publicly confirmed their relationship was back on when Kate attended the Concert for Diana in July 2007.

© Getty Pippa was Kate's bridesmaid at the royal wedding in 2011

Addressing their on-off relationship for the first time, William told ITV News' Tom Bradby: "We did split up for a bit, but that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."

He added: "It worked out for the better," a sentiment that Kate echoed, despite her confessing that she "wasn't happy."

She explained: "I think I... at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person.

"You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn't think it at the time. Looking back on it."