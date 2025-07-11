Pippa Middleton is a modern flapper girl in feathered mini dress

Pippa Middleton is no stranger to a high-society event, having found her footing in the years before and after her older sister the Princess of Wales' royal wedding in 2011.

While she has largely remained out of the spotlight in recent months, choosing to spend time with her husband James Matthews and three kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose, Pippa was more regularly spotted attending glamorous evening celebrations in the past.

Back in 2013, two years after she was thrust into the public eye as Kate's stunning bridesmaid, Pippa was pictured at the Vanity Fair and Serpentine Sackler Gallery VIP dinner. The then-30-year-old's elegant midi dresses that epitomise her wardrobe today were nowhere to be seen, replaced instead by shorter hemlines and more daring features.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales' sister looked stunning in feathers in 2013

Designed by Matthew Williamson, Pippa's cocktail dress featured a vibrant cerulean hue and an embellished neckline, while the skirt was made up of teal and apricot feathers that fell to just above her knees.

© Getty Pippa Middleton hit the headlines after being Kate's bridesmaid in 2011

Not to outdo her attention-grabbing dress, she kept her accessories colour-coordinated with blue heels and a muted clutch. Beauty-wise, Pippa displayed her flawless complexion with a light, dewy base, accentuated her fluttery eyelashes with mascara and styled her rich chocolate brown locks into a loose blow-dry that distinguished between her layers.

Pippa returns in 2025

Pippa made her first public appearance in six months this week, attending Silverstone on Sunday in a white utility midi dress by Usisi Sister layered underneath a suede tan jacket by Sezanne.

© UK Press via Getty Images Pippa Middleton was last seen in public at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in December 2024

She finished her look with Finlay & Co sunglasses and an Emmy London bag, but it was her beauty look that hit the headlines.

Kate's sister swapped her long hair for a sleek straight bob that fell to her shoulders, changing up her look some time between the annual Together at Christmas carol service in December 2024 and now.

Divisive fashion

© Clive Brunskill Pippa wore a beautiful dress from Beulah at Wimbledon 2024

While she is yet to join her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at Wimbledon this year, she has previously graced the Royal Box for a spot of tennis. Back in 2024, Pippa joined Kate to watch the Men's final in a white and pink dress by Beulah London, a nod to the famous strawberries and cream that are served at Wimbledon.

The floral dress had a frilled detail across the bodice and a belted waist, which remain popular in 2025. However, when we turned to HELLO! readers for their verdict on whether Pippa's dress is the style of summer 2025, just under 60 per cent of respondents gave a firm 'no'.

© Getty Carole Middleton jumped on the butter yellow trend at Royal Ascot in 2025

Perhaps the butter yellow phenomenon is taking a firm hold over royal fans, after the likes of Carole Middleton and Princess Beatrice donned the sought-after summer shade to Ascot.