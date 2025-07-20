Pippa Middleton's take on the 'see-through dress' trend of 2025 is so classy

Pippa Middleton's dress collection almost rivals her sister's the Princess of Wales. And that is no mean feat.

From the perfect pencil cut to flirty hems and even the mini skirt, the mother-of-three never fails to look elegant in dresses, whilst still nailing all the fashion trends that everyone's talking about.

A particular illustrated point was just two years ago in 2023. The brunette beauty stepped out at the British Heart Foundation's Heart Hero Awards.

© Getty Pippa looked stunning in her Self Portrait green dress

Looking delightful, as she posed up a storm on the red carpet, Pippa rocked a dazzling bottle green, fit and flattering dress complete with a stunning guipure lace overlay, by high-end brand Self Portrait.

© WireImage Pippa teamed the dress with red shoes by Emmy London

The classy style was embellished with floral detail and had modern puffed sleeves, as well as defining waist detail. If you look closely, you can see that the lower part of the skirt is slightly see-through. But cleverly, the style has a flesh-covered underskirt, making the whole look contemporary, yet classic. What a winning getup!

The then 40-year-old paired the ensemble with a bold red clutch from Emily London and matching stilettos. Swoon.

Transparent for 2025

The see-through trend is pretty prolific in the fashion world right now. Although widely considered quite an edgy look, a see-through skirt can be dressed down with an oversized sweater, for example, to make it appear more casual.

© Hanna Lassen The sheer dress is big news for 2025

In dress form, like Pippa's, the lace fabric and the sheer finish mean one's modesty is protected, but you still look on trend. If you fancy copying Pippa's look, a dress like this is a wonderful place to start.

Self-Portrait sisters

It's interesting that Pippa chose a Self Portrait dress for that event, as it's one of her sister Kate's go-to labels when dressing for a royal appointment.

© Getty Images Kate has worn Self Portrait numerous times this year

The brand commands attention from lots of the royal ladies, too - the Duchess of Sussex, as well as Pippa and Kate's mother, Carole.

Kate is a pioneer for the brand; after all, she's been wearing their pieces consistently for many years. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis famously first wore the label back in 2016.

© VCG via Getty Images Princess Kate looked stunning at the Wimbledon women's final in her custom Self Portrait dress

She stepped out in a breathtaking white pleated crochet maxi dress by the brand at a London film premiere, and has never looked back, even wearing a custom-designed dres by the brand at Wimbledon 2025.