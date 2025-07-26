Princess Kate's skinny jeans and heels combo is the glam way to wear 2025 denim

The Princess of Wales has had a love affair with skinny jeans for the entire duration of time she's been a working royal, and we love her for it.

Although many fashion experts have claimed the mighty skinny has had its day, the Princess is the best advert as to why they most certainly have not; she even donned them earlier this year, and fashion fans rejoiced. (More on that later.)

We've just unearthed this incredible snap of the then Duchess of Cambridge in 2012, and she is the best advert as to why skinny jeans are still the ideal denim to wear with heels. The royal was snapped alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, as they waited for the arrival of the Olympic Flame before a torch relay at Buckingham Palace, ahead of the Olympics that year.

© AFP via Getty Images Kate and William applaud as they wait for the arrival of the Olympic Flame in 2012. The Princess looked stunning in her skinny jeans and heels

Kate's dark denim jeans were shapely yet chic, and she teamed them with a branded Olympic polo top and wedged black high heels. So glamorous! This is the best way to wear skinny jeans if you have an impending night out in the diary. By adding heels, you are elevating any denim look and giving it a chic kick, just like Kate.

Kate's favourite skinny jeans

In April, Kate shared a short film on her and her husband Prince William's Instagram account, which was shot during a previous stay in the Lake District.

Kate, who is Joint President of the Scouts, and Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, discussed the importance of the natural world and its ability to support our health and wellbeing. Looking well put together despite dressing casually, she and Dwayne took a walk on the shores of Lake Windermere.

Kate wore a cable knit jumper, a green bomber jacket, and her favourite baker boy cap that she has been wearing a lot this year.

© Kensington Palace The Princess with Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields

Fashion fans spied that she was rocking her favourite skinny jeans, even though they are widely considered 'out' this season, in place of wider styles, such as the barrel.

© Kensington Palace Kate wowed in her skinny jeans

After seeing the mother-of-three team them expertly with different textures for a casual look, we don't think this style of jeans is going anywhere, somehow!