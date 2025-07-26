Zara Tindall surprises in a top-to-toe red look - complete with matching hat

Zara Tindall is currently enjoying a sun-soaked overseas trip to Australia, and on Saturday, her former international sportsman husband Mike shared a lovely snap of the pair at a rugby game.

Sharing a picture with his 599,000 Instagram followers, the happy couple can be seen watching the British and Irish Lions triumph over their rivals, Australia, in Melbourne.

Stylish Zara, 44, surprised royal fans as her penchant for fabulous frocks was not to be seen - instead she was decked out in a Lion's branded red jacket, with a matching beanie hat to boot! Her hair looked expertly blow-dried, and her natural makeup flawless.

Zara and Mike twinned in red during the rugby match

We loved the coordinated, sporty look, and it was fab to see Mike getting in on the action, too. Speaking of Mike, his joyous selfie ahead of the match was well received by fans, and the impressive backdrop of the Melbourne Cricket Ground could be seen.

The matching couple

This isn't the first time Zara and I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here contestant have attended a sporting event and matched their attire.

The epitome of couple goals, Princess Anne's daughter and the sporting hero, headed to a golf tournament in 2024, rocking Barbie pink outfits.

Fans were delighted to see pictures of the duo twinning in matching getups during the bash. The pair donned pink T-shirts as they giggled for a snap, which Mike shared with his Instagram following. Mike, who was the England rugby captain for over a decade, penned: "I finally convinced Zara to stop practising her putting and have a photo with me!!"

As always, Zara styled out the official merch expertly. She teamed her pink top with skinny jeans and trainers, leaving her jewellery at home, apart from her Rolex watch. Mike dared to match his T-shirt with pink trousers, and fans (and us) were impressed with his bravery!

© Getty Images Zara and Mike Tindall often co-ordinate outfits

We think it was the ultimate Ken and Barbie moment. Fans rushed to the comment section to give their seal of approval. One follower wrote: "Absolutely love you two!" Another added: "Pink never looked better, I tell ya!" and a third quipped: "Lovely photo of a lovely couple! Have a great day, Zara & Mike."