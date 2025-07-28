Princess Charlotte rewears chic £70 dress for Women's Euros final

From signing her full name for the first time to posing with the Spanish royals, Princess Charlotte’s appearance at the UEFA Women’s Euro final certainly stole the show.

While the 10-year-old royal was seen cheering on the Lionesses as they clinched their win against Spain in the final on Sunday evening in Switzerland, it was her chic fashion choice that captivated fans.

Royal watchers couldn’t help but notice that Charlotte was rewearing a sweet dress that she had previously donned at Wimbledon in July 2024.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte's sweet outfit stole the show at the Women's Euros final

Featuring a tie-belt, ruffled sleeves and retailing for just £70 from Guess, the navy polka dot dress is the perfect summer wardrobe staple for the young royal. Charlotte accessorised the look with simple silver bracelets, white Mary Jane flats and a matching white cardigan as the weather cooled throughout the night.

© Getty The young royal wore the same dress to Wimbledon last year

Charlotte's outing with William

Charlotte accompanied her father to St Jakob‑Park Stadium in Basel, where she spent the night cheering on the England team alongside Prince William in what proved to be a tense and dramatic final against Spain.

Before the match kicked off, Prince William and Princess Charlotte joined the Spanish royals before the two countries’ teams faced off on the pitch. Charlotte and William shared a warm moment with Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, where they posed for a number of sweet pictures together.

© Twitter Prince William and Princess Charlotte posed with Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

In what became a nail-biting, electric game, when Spain took the lead, Charlotte could be seen pressing her hands to the glass barrier and leaning forward as the Lionesses persisted towards their win.

At one point, William placed a gentle hand on her shoulder. They shared a quiet conversation punctuated by a few nods. And, when Russo’s header flew into the net, Charlotte jumped to her feet and clapped in a moment of giddiness at the win.

© Getty Images William and Charlotte were snapped on the field after the game

The father-daughter duo then made their way to the pitch to meet and congratulate the Lionesses on their stellar win.

Princess Charlotte’s royal style

Charlotte is known to twin with her mother when it comes to fashion, and her Euros polka dot dress is no exception to this. The young royal also sported the dress last year at Wimbledon, where royal fans noted that the dress paid homage to a stunning Alessandra Rich number worn by Kate two years prior.

Exuding chic elegance, Kate’s navy blue Alessandra Rich polka dot dress featured ruched shoulders, a subtle V-neck and a bow, making it one of her most memorable Wimbledon looks. She accessorised with a pair of classic black and white cap-toe heels.

© WireImage Charlotte's dress was reminiscent of one Kate wore to Wimbledon in 2022

Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I: The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, previously told HELLO! that Kate and Charlotte’s bond is incredibly strong, and this is best reflected in their litany of twinning fashion moments.

"Kate and Charlotte are great friends, and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious. The mother-daughter relationship is obviously particularly important to Kate..."