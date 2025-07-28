Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton’s 'shoulder cleavage' dress is the décolletage look of 2025
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wearing a blue dress at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club on July 6, 2023 © UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Kate's 'shoulder cleavage' dress is the décolletage look of 2025

Nervous about showing off your shoulders? Let the Princess of Wales be your guide.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales may be known for her classy midi dresses, but when it comes to showing off a bit of skin, the 43-year-old is notoriously careful and mindful of her working royal role.

When Prince William's wife does show a hint of skin, however, she does it in such an elegant, classy way, and it's one we can all learn from.

In 2019, the mother-of-three wore a breathtaking tweed dress by royally loved label Erdem.

 Priced at £1,395 at the time of purchase, the special style had a maroon, purple, and grey undertone and a gentle, off-the-shoulder embellished neckline which showed a tiny bit of her décolletage, most subtly.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at the Victoria & Albert Museum wearing Erdem© Getty
Kate attended the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2018, wearing an off-the-shoulder Erdem dress

 Beautiful! A lesson showing a little bit of shoulder cleavage, but not too much. Bravo, Kate.

zara copy kate erdem dress© Photo: Rex

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked as glowing and as radiant as ever, with her trademark long tresses loose and flowing, and natural makeup. She added statement earrings, also by Erdem, and a pair of Jimmy Choo 'Romy' stiletto heels in Bordeaux velvet.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.© Getty

Kate's off-the-shoulder moments

The royal has worn the summer-friendly, relaxed off-the-shoulder neckline a fair few times over the years. Which one is your favourite?

Kate Middleton wearing a white, off-the-shoulder dress as she arrives to present the Art Fund Museum of the Year 2016 prize at a dinner hosted at the Natural History Museum on July 6, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.© Getty Images

2016

In 2016, Prince William's wife attended a lavish dinner at the Natural History Museum, where she was a guest of honour. Dressing to impress as always, she looked dreamy in a £1,580 Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder cream jersey dress, which she teamed with pink high heels.

princess kate wearing red off the shoulder dress© Getty Images

2017

In 2017, Kate was ravishing in red as she donned this beautiful Bardot style at a garden party. Celebrating the Queen's birthday, Kate opted for this Alexander McQueen style to mark the special occasion.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in green dress with william© Getty

2022

Kate's dazzling off-the-shoulder green dress by Solace London is one of the royal's most daring looks. The brunette royal wore the eye-catching design in 2022 at the Earthshot Prize. We'll never forget this outfit! For the highly-anticipated occasion, the mother-of-three floored crowds in the Hollywood gown for the glittering event, where she also donned an emerald green choker that was once owned by William's late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales. Exquisite.

