This stunning floral summer dress is just £39 - and it's so Princess Kate

When it comes to timeless elegance, few do it better than the Princess of Wales. Her wardrobe is a masterclass in refined femininity - think floral tea dresses, flattering silhouettes, and a palette that effortlessly transitions through the seasons.

If you're looking a piece that channels Kate's signature style without the designer price tag, Finery has just dropped a beautiful floral midi in a bright blue hue that's amazing for summer.

The midi dress embodies the essence of Kate's fashion choices: a classic calf length, an elegant empire line waist and a delicate floral print. It's cut in a comfortable regular fit, complete with short puffed sleeves with ruffle detail. It's figure-skimming to ensure a silhouette that's both graceful and flattering.

Finery Mela Blue Daisy Crepe Midi Tea Dress £39 at Finery

Retailing for just £39, it's so affordable, and it already has glowing reviews. "Loved this pretty dress," wrote one. "A perfect fit. Lovely material. Stunning colour."

The simple design makes it suitable for so many occasions, from garden parties to weddings, a day at the races or even the office. Style it with wedge espadrilles or heeled court shoes for a look reminiscent of Kate's, or go for sleek white trainers for a more relaxed vibe.

Available in UK sizes 8 to 24, it's already selling out so you'll need to shop quickly.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wears a blue floral midi dress at the Guards Polo Club in 2023

If you're shopping a similar midi dress but your budget is higher, I also love Rixo's Amari Midi Dress for an elegant vintage-style piece.

Retailing for £245 or $380 in the States, it's based on the brand's bestselling Clarice dress and cut in the signature bias shape with underbust seams and a tie front.

Customers are loving this dress too, with one writing: "Favourite new dress for summer occasions!!! Such a flattering cut and drape. Already planning to wear it to a few weddings this season."

While another said: "This dress is so beautiful! The fit is perfect, it’s so flattering. The material is soft and the colour is perfect!"

And another added: "Beautiful dress and perfect fit."

Or for a long sleeved style like Princess Kate's Guards Polo Club Dress, Nobody's Child's Blue Watercolour Floral Anya Midi Dress is gorgeous for the new season.

Lightly lined, the blue and white printed style has a fitted waist and an A-line skirt that skims the body. The sleeves are voluminous and it also features a pretty line of fabric covered buttons. Retailing for £150 /$290, it's available in UK sizes 4-18.