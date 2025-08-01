Duchess Sophie showcases 'soft femininity' in the belted sundress of summer 2025

No one brings out better sundresses than Duchess Sophie: she has a seemingly endless wardrobe filled with the most incredible print pieces, of all patterns and colours.

And when better to showcase her collection than summer, when the sunshine calls for something bright and beautiful?

During a special outing on Thursday, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in a magnificent blue ensemble with pieces from some of her and Princess Kate's favourite designers.

Paying a visit to the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Tidworth headquarters, she wore a magnificent dress from Emilia Wickstead.

Her 'Marion' dress is an incredible midi dress with a blue floral print, fitted silhouette and collared neckline for an elegant feel. I love the way that she's slightly undone the collar for a more relaxed and approachable, but nevertheless smart look.

Complementing her dress, she brought out a pair of pastel blue suede heels from Prada, and I think the softer colour really lets the dress stand out more. Her diamond drop earrings were a subtle touch that really rounded off the look.

© Getty Emilia Wickstead is a staple of Duchess Sophie's wardrobe

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer at HELLO! Fashion, points out that her ensemble is all about balance.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh's style leans into soft femininity," she says, "something her latest look captures perfectly. Emilia Wickstead, a firm favourite in her wardrobe, strikes that sweet spot between tradition and romance.

"Case in point: a practical shirt dress silhouette blooming with clustered blue roses, ideal for potentially sweaty, yet chic, summer duties. And naturally, blue blood pairs best with blue Prada pumps."

Clearly, nothing quite hits that perfect middle ground like Duchess Sophie's practical, but stylish, dresses. Take a look at some of our favourites from the year so far...

© Shutterstock We loved the red hot sundress Duchess Sophie wore when she was supporting her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials!

© PA Images via Getty Images The mother-of-two wore a gorgeous floral shirt dress from Erdem when attending the Kent County Show last month.

© Getty Images For Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron's state visit, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in a beautiful blue maxi dress from Beulah.