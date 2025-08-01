Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie showcases 'soft femininity' in the belted sundress of summer 2025
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in her role as Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles, attends a 5 RIFLES Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks on October 4, 2024 in Bulford, England. The homecoming parade marks the return of 5 RIFLES following a 6-month operational deployment to Estonia on Operation CABRIT in support of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence. During the parade the duchess will present Coronation Medals and Wider Service Medals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a special appearance on Thursday

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
28 minutes ago
No one brings out better sundresses than Duchess Sophie: she has a seemingly endless wardrobe filled with the most incredible print pieces, of all patterns and colours.

And when better to showcase her collection than summer, when the sunshine calls for something bright and beautiful? 

During a special outing on Thursday, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in a magnificent blue ensemble with pieces from some of her and Princess Kate's favourite designers.

Paying a visit to the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Tidworth headquarters, she wore a magnificent dress from Emilia Wickstead.

View post on Instagram
 

Her 'Marion' dress is an incredible midi dress with a blue floral print, fitted silhouette and collared neckline for an elegant feel. I love the way that she's slightly undone the collar for a more relaxed and approachable, but nevertheless smart look.

Complementing her dress, she brought out a pair of pastel blue suede heels from Prada, and I think the softer colour really lets the dress stand out more. Her diamond drop earrings were a subtle touch that really rounded off the look. 

Kate and Sophie watch Order of the Garter proceedings from the porch© Getty
Emilia Wickstead is a staple of Duchess Sophie's wardrobe

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer at HELLO! Fashion, points out that her ensemble is all about balance.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh's style leans into soft femininity," she says, "something her latest look captures perfectly. Emilia Wickstead, a firm favourite in her wardrobe, strikes that sweet spot between tradition and romance.

"Case in point: a practical shirt dress silhouette blooming with clustered blue roses, ideal for potentially sweaty, yet chic, summer duties. And naturally, blue blood pairs best with blue Prada pumps."

Clearly, nothing quite hits that perfect middle ground like Duchess Sophie's practical, but stylish, dresses. Take a look at some of our favourites from the year so far...

Sophie, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh walking through field in red dress and boater© Shutterstock

We loved the red hot sundress Duchess Sophie wore when she was supporting her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials!

The Duchess of Edinburgh during her visit to the Kent County Show at the Kent Showground, Maidstone. © PA Images via Getty Images

The mother-of-two wore a gorgeous floral shirt dress from Erdem when attending the Kent County Show last month.

Prince Edwaes and the Duchess of Edinburgh chatting to a woman© Getty Images

For Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron's state visit, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in a beautiful blue maxi dress from Beulah.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh at the Community Brain stand during a visit to the Hampton Court Garden Festival at Hampton Court Palace in East Molesey. © PA Images via Getty Images

For the Hampton Court Garden Festival, the 60-year-old wore a gloriously summer-ready paisley print dress. 

